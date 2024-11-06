Honda trails Hero in October domestic sales, holds high ground in export figures

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reported significant sales growth in October, with a total of 5,97,711 units sold. This reflects a 21 per cent increase when compared to the same period last year. Domestic sales amount to 5,53,120 units, marking a 20 per cent year-on-year growth. Honda has further shipped 44,591 units from India for export, marking a substantial 48 per cent rise when compared to October 2023.

The overall dispatches for the month were stated to be 5,97,711 units, including domestic sales and exports. For the fiscal year-to-date, from April to October 2024, Honda’s cumulative sales total 37,56,088 units. This figure includes domestic sales of 34,34,539 units and exports of 3,21,549 units, indicating strong demand in both domestic and international markets.

September 2024 saw Honda edge ahead of Hero MotoCorp, having concentrated a 27.73 per cent share of the Indian domestic market. Last month, the status quo shifted back with Hero leading with a 27.92 per cent market share after its domestic sales reached 6,79,091 units. This means Hero MotoCorp sold 1,25,971 units more than its closest competitor in the Indian domestic market. Honda retains the higher ground in exports with more than double that of Hero’s 21,688 units shipped globally.

Further Honda highlights for October 2024:

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter further reported a significant achievement in central Indian states, celebrating 10 million units sold in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh. Additionally, it reached a milestone of five million units sold in Karnataka.

In response to environmental concerns, Honda introduced theCB300F Flex-Fuel, aiming to support India's shift toward more sustainable mobility solutions, in line with government efforts to promote eco-friendly fuel options. Honda has further conducted road safety awareness campaigns in 10 cities across the country to educate the public on safe driving practices, contributing to road safety and promoting responsible riding in India.

