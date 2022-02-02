HT Auto
Honda 2Wheelers India records 354,209 unit sales in January 2022

Honda has registered a notable drop in sales for the month of January 2022.While the domestic sales went down, exports were almost doubled last month. 
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Feb 2022, 10:28 AM
Representational image of the newly announced 2022 Honda CB300R. 
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has rolled out its sales performance figures for January 2022. The Activa maker has managed to sell 354,209 units last month in the country. This comes out as a notable drop for the company as it previously sold 416,716 units in January 2021.

A similar downhill sales trend was also recorded with other big two-wheeler players in India including Hero MotoCorp and Royal Enfield.

Overall 315,196 domestic unit sales were recorded by Honda along with 39,013 exports for the month. The company said that while the domestic sales slumped for January 2021, the exports almost doubled as it previously shipped out 20,467 units in the corresponding period a year ago.

(Also Read: Honda Grazia reaches this sales milestone in Eastern parts of India)

Commenting on the monthly sales performance, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “While the calendar year 2022 has started on a positive note compared to last month, the sales sentiment in Q4’22 continues to reflect the preceding challenges of last fiscal year."

Honda announced the launch of the new 2022 CB300R & CBR650R in India last month. Moreover, the Activa maker also announced that it has further strengthened its premium sales network in Northern India by inaugurating its Honda BigWing outlet in Kangra (Himachal Pradesh).

(Also Read: Yezdi bikes to Komaki Ranger - Major two-wheeler launches of January 2022)

“However, visible signs of healthy recovery do appear on the horizon and we are hopeful the speedy implementation in vaccinations, dip in daily COVID cases being reported, and easing of restrictions across states will help us gain momentum in upcoming quarters. This year’s Union budget also reflects a growth-oriented approach with an impetus on infrastructure & inclusive development. The focus on capital expenditure will pull the economy forward in unison and is expected to have a multiplier effect in the long term."

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2022, 10:28 AM IST
TAGS: Honda HMSI Honda sales Honda 2Wheelers HMSI sales
