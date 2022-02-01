Honda Grazia reaches this sales milestone in Eastern parts of India

Honda has also recently announced the launch of the new sporty edition of the Grazia 125 scooter in the country.HMSI has managed to cross two lakh sales milestone in the Eastern parts of India.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India announced recently that it has managed to cross two lakh unit sales milestone in the Eastern parts of India. As per the automaker, its scooters have a strong demand in the eastern states of Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam & Nagaland.

“Grazia125 is now trusted by over 2 lakh families in the region. Catering to the rising personal mobility needs of customers, HMSI continues to lead scooterization in the region," the company said in a press note sent recently.

Meanwhile, the company also announced that it has over 1020 touchpoints (including dealerships, authorized service centers and best deal outlets) in the region that retails and services its entire lineup.

The company has also recently announced the launch of the new sporty edition of the Grazia 125 scooter in the country. The scooter comes updated with a range of exterior cosmetic tweaks across the body panels. It gets orange, red, white and black colour accents and also features Repsol badging over the front and side profiles. The wheels on the scooter come painted in vibrant orange adding further sportiness to the 125 cc scooter. (more details here)

Sharing his thoughts on this achievement, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd.," It is a moment of great pride and testimony from 2lac happy & satisfied Grazia125 customers in the region. An icon of youthfulness and fun persona, Grazia125 has re-crafted itself over the years with bolder features and a strong road presence. It has truly inspired trendy youngsters in the region to explore the unknown. We once again thank our customers for their continued love & trust in brand Honda."

