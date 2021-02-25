Honda 2Wheelers India announces cumulative 7 million sales in North India

After 20 years of continuous operations in India, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) on Thursday announced that it has achieved a cumulative two-wheeler sales of 70 lakh units in North India (Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi & Chandigarh).

The company started operations with the launch of its maiden two-wheeler Activa in 2001. While the first 35 lakh units were achieved in 15 years of operations, the next 35 lakh units were added in just 5 years.

Thanking customers and speaking on this landmark feat, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We thank our 70 lakh customers in the entire North region for making Honda their first choice of mobility on two-wheels. In fact, our first factory became operational in North in the state of Haryana in 2001. With increasing demand, our second factory was also added in North region in Rajasthan."

After the launch of Activa, HMSI has added a number of new bikes and scooters to its portfolio in the last 20 years, the current list includes models such as CD 110 Dream, Livo, SP 125, Shine, Unicorn, X-Blade, & Hornet 2.0.

In addition, Honda also retails a slew of premium products through its BigWing line and has also recently launched the new CB 350 RS motorcycle.

"As Honda is set to begin its 3rd decade in India, North region shall continue to remain our focus. Honda will further strengthen its leadership in scooter segment with the legendary Activa brand. At the same time, our new BS-VI motorcycle line-up too is unleashing a quiet revolution. In future as well, expect a lot of excitement from Honda across both - the trusted Red Wing (domestic scooters & motorcycles line-up) and exclusive Silver Wing (Premium motorcycles ranging from 300cc to 1800cc)," Guleria added.