HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Plans Second Plant In India, Commits 7k Cr Investment In Maharashtra

Hyundai plans second plant in India, commits 7k cr investment in Maharashtra

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hyundai has committed to invest ₹7,000 crore in its upcoming plant in Talegaon in Maharashtra, which the automaker purchased from General Motors in 2
...
Hyundai
Hyundai has committed to invest ₹7,000 crore in its upcoming plant in Talegaon in Maharashtra, which the automaker purchased from General Motors in 2023.
Hyundai
Hyundai has committed to invest ₹7,000 crore in its upcoming plant in Talegaon in Maharashtra, which the automaker purchased from General Motors in 2023.

Hyundai Motor Company plans to invest 7,000 crore in India. The South Korean auto manufacturer aims to invest the amount for fixing the mothballed factory of General Motors in Maharashtra. The automaker has already purchased the plant and now aims to fix the factory to make it ready for operations. Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has confirmed the news via a post on X platform (previously known as Twitter).

The Maharashtra Deputy CM wrote that Hyundai has confirmed 7,000 crore investment in Talegaon, Pune. He also wrote that this will be the first investment of the auto manufacturer in India beyond Tamil Nadu, where the company has been investing and doing business successfully for more than 25 years. He further wrote that Hyunai will sign a MoU with the Government of Maharashtra at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos.

Bloomberg in a report has claimed that Hyundai will make phased investments to upgrade the existing infrastructure and manufacturing equipment at the Talegaon plant, which it purchased from General Motors in 2023. The plant stood idle for years after the US-based auto company struggled to sell it off following its exit from India.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
64.8 kWh 172 Kmph 418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift
1499 cc Petrol Manual
₹ 17 - 22 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Exter
1197 cc Multiple Both
₹ 6 - 10.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
39.2 kWh 167 kmph 452 km
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG ZS EV
50.3 kWh 140 Kmph 419.0
₹ 21 - 24.18 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Erx5 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG eRX5
48.3 kWh 150 Kmph 425 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
View Details

The new plant is expected to boost the automaker's production capacity significantly. Currently, it is the second biggest carmaker in India with an annual production capacity of 8.25 lakh units at its Tail Nadu manufacturing facility. However, it is not confirmed yet what would be the increased production capacity for the brand when the Talegaon plant becomes operational. Also, it is not confirmed yet when it will be functional again to roll out Hyundai cars.

The automaker has been focusing on SUVs, keeping in sync with the rising demand for utility vehicles across the country. Hyundai is also planning to invest 200 crores over the next eight years in making new electric vehicles, a battery pack assembly unit and EV charging stations on major highways in Tamil Nadu.

First Published Date: 16 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Spinny Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.