Save up to 73,000 on Honda City 5th Gen sedan this month

 Honda Cars India is offering benefits of up to 73,000 on the 5th gen City

It includes cash discount of 10,000 and free accessories up to 10,946

There is a customer loyalty bonus of 5,000 

You can avail a car exchange bonus of up to 20,000

There is a corporate discount of up to 20,000

Prices of Honda City 5th Gen start from 11.57 lakh (ex-showroom)

It is offered in four variants - SV, V, VX and ZX

A 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine does duty under the hood

It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission
