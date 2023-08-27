Save up to 73,000 on Honda City 5th Gen sedan this month

Honda Cars India is offering benefits of up to ₹73,000 on the 5th gen City
It includes cash discount of ₹10,000 and free accessories up to ₹10,946
There is a customer loyalty bonus of ₹5,000
You can avail a car exchange bonus of up to ₹20,000
There is a corporate discount of up to ₹20,000
Prices of Honda City 5th Gen start from ₹11.57 lakh (ex-showroom)
It is offered in four variants - SV, V, VX and ZX
A 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine does duty under the hood
It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission