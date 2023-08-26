HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Honda City 5th Gen Available With Benefits Up To 73,000

Honda City 5th Gen available with benefits up to 73,000

Honda Cars India has announced that they are offering benefits of up to 73,000 on the 5th gen City. These benefits include a cash discount of 10,000 or free-of-cost accessories of up to 10,946. There is a customer loyalty bonus of 5,000 and if you exchange a Honda car then the bonus is 20,000. There is a corporate discount of 8,000 and a special corporate discount of 20,000. Apart from this, there is a car exchange bonus of 10,000.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Aug 2023, 12:16 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The 2023 Honda City is offered in six exterior colour options. (HT Auto/SabyasachiDasgupta)
The 2023 Honda City is offered in six exterior colour options.

The prices of Honda City 5th Gen start from 11.57 lakh and go up to 16.05 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The mid-size sedan is being offered in four variants - SV, V, VX and ZX. The City 5th gen competes against the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia. Honda offers the City 5th gen in six monotone colours - Lunar Silver Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl and Platinum White Pearl.

Honda sells the City 5th Gen only with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 119 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 145 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission. Honda is claiming a fuel efficiency of 17.8 kmpl and 18.4 kmpl for the manual and automatic transmission.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
₹ 18.89 - 20.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
₹ 11.49 - 15.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ze
₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 19.99 - 25.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Evx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Evx
₹20 - 25 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

In other news, Honda is currently preparing to launch their Elevate in the Indian market. It is the brand's mid-size SUV that will compete against Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Citroen C3 Aircross, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

Watch: Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review

It will be offered with the same engine and gearbox combo as the City 5th Gen. In fact, the platform is also derived from the City 5th Gen. Unlike the City, Honda will not offer a hybrid powertrain. Instead, Honda has confirmed that they will be launching the electric version of the Elevate by 2026.

First Published Date: 26 Aug 2023, 12:16 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
71% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 259 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
ZOTEXA Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Multipurpose, Car Cleaning Brush, Supers, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 249 Rs. 998
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 189 Rs. 599
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Car Dent Remover Puller Handle Lifter Car Dent Puller, Glass, Tiles, Mirror, Granite Lifting and Objects Moving Big Dent Remover Puller for Car Dent Puller for Car Dent Repair Kit /*- (BLACK)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.