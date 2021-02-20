Honda is focusing on higher displacement premium motorcycles for India. After the Hornet 2.0 and H'Ness CB 350, the company has recently introduced the all-new CB 350 RS which costs ₹1.96 lakh (ex-showroom) and has been aimed at an audience preferring a more sporty offering.

The 'RS' trim is basically a H'Ness on the inside with several updates to the outer skin. Moreover, there are also fatter tyres, and different sized wheels. With the new update, the bike now looks in sync with the popular neoretro CB family theme from Honda.

It gets a new blacked out cover for the circular headlamp which replaces the previous chrome painted unit. (Image: HT Auto/ Prashant Singh)

At the front, it gets a number of noticeable tweaks such as a new grayed housing for the circular headlamp which replaces the previous chrome painted unit. There are new front fork gaiters and a blacked-out sporty-looking fender. The front suspension covers not only give a more rugged appeal to the front end but also help to keep the suspension rods cleaner for a longer time.

The instrument console remains the same analog unit with an integrated digital display. Unlike H'Ness, the sportier RS trim misses out on the Honda Smartphone Voice Control (HSVC) feature.

There are some major changes on the side in the form of redesigned side panels, a new tuck and roll seat, new exhaust and more. (Image: HT Auto/ Prashant Singh)

Come to the side and you'll find some major changes in the form of redesigned side panels, a new tuck and roll seat, and some blacked-out components here and there. The exhaust unit is also new and so is the pillion grab handle. Look below, and you'll also find a silver finished skid plate which promises to protect the underbelly of the bike.

Honda has reworked the rear quarter of the motorcycle heavily. Apart from the new seat and grab handle, the bike has also gained a completely new rear end with a more modern-looking light. The previous round-shaped turn indicators have also been replaced with sleeker-looking units complementing its sportier appeal.

The rear pillion grab handle has been redesigned. (Image: HT Auto/ Prashant Singh)

Other major updates include the wider set of tyres with block pattern. Also, the size of the wheels has been tweaked. At the front, there is a 19-inch wheel, while the rear rolls now on 17-inch unit. Honda has even tweaked the footpegs positioning for a sportier experience. Save for these updates, the rest of the bike remains unchanged. It gets the same 350 cc single-cylinder engine as the H'Ness and the transmission unit also remains the same.

The overall fit, finish and paint quality on the CB 350 RS is top-notch. (Image: HT Auto/ Prashant Singh)

The CB 350 RS has been made available in two colour patterns - Radiant Red Metallic and Black with Pearl Sports Yellow. The overall fit, finish and paint quality on the bike is top-notch, especially the dual-tone effect on 'Black with Pearl Sports Yellow' theme which gives it an old-school touch.

As far ride and comfort go, you'll have to wait for some more time for that.