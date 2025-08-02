Hero MotoCorp clocks 4.5 lakh unit sales in July 2025, Vida EVs shine bright

Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, had a robust July 2025, dispatching nearly 4.5 lakh (449,755) motorcycles and scooters—a solid 21 per cent jump compared to July last year. This strong showing aligns with retail momentum observed in both urban and rural regions, and with the festive season approaching, the company anticipates continued growth.

In terms of retail, Hero recorded over 3.39 lakh registrations on the VAHAN portal (excluding Telangana), signaling healthy demand across the country. The company’s scooter portfolio, especially the Destini 125 and Xoom 125, contributed significantly to this performance by gaining market share.

On the motorcycle front, the recently launched HF Deluxe Pro added fresh appeal to the entry-level segment. With improved styling, class-leading features, and impressive fuel efficiency, the model has struck a chord with a broad range of customers.

The electric vehicle arm, Vida, powered by Hero, also made headlines in July. It delivered a record-breaking 11,226 units, with over 10,400 VAHAN registrations. Impressively, Vida’s market share in the EV space doubled year-on-year to 10.2 per cent. The newly launched Vida e-scooter VX2, branded as “Badalte India ka Scooter," has been particularly well-received. Its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model has made EV ownership more accessible and flexible, boosting consumer interest.

Hero MotoCorp's global business also saw strong traction, clocking 37,358 units in exports—well ahead of industry growth trends. This reinforces Hero’s growing international footprint and commitment to delivering advanced, reliable mobility solutions worldwide.

Quick Highlights:

Motorcycle sales: 4 lakh+ units

Scooter sales: 49,140 units

Vida EV sales: 11,226 units (Highest ever)

Exports: 37,358 units (up from 22,739 last year)

Total dispatches in July 2025: 449,755 units

Hero MotoCorp enters the second half of the year with strong momentum, eyeing even greater volumes as demand gears up for the festive season.

