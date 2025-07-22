HT Auto
HT Auto
Porsche Taycan 4s Black Edition: Take A Look At 5 Key Highlights Of The Sports Ev

Porsche Taycan 4S Black Edition: Take a look at 5 key highlights of the sports EV

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Jul 2025, 20:14 pm
  • The Taycan 4S Black Edition blends Porsche's electric performance with bold design and added features.

Porsche Taycan Black
The newly introduced Porsche Taycan Black edition features new, bolder aesthetic additions to the sports car.

Porsche has rolled out the Taycan 4S Black Edition in India at 2.07 crore (ex-showroom), a special iteration of its high-performance electric sedan. With a stealthy design theme and enhanced standard equipment, this version carries a premium of 11 lakh over the standard Taycan 4S. Here's a look at five key highlights of the newly launched model:

1 Blacked-out design

The Taycan 4S Black Edition is primarily differentiated through its cosmetic updates. The high-gloss black finish extends across various exterior elements, including the front bumper, headlamp surrounds, side skirts, rear diffuser, window trims, exterior mirror caps, and Porsche badges. The 21-inch aero wheels are also finished in black, while the headlights feature a tinted, smoky finish. Additionally, optional LED puddle lamps project the Porsche logo onto the ground when the doors open. These design tweaks are in line with the understated and monochrome look seen across Porsche’s Black Edition models.

2 Dark-themed interior

Inside, the Taycan 4S Black Edition features upholstery made from Race-Tex — a sustainable, leather-free material resembling Alcantara — combined with leatherette surfaces. Customers can choose from dual-tone and monotone black themes. The layout remains the same as the standard Taycan 4S, including a curved digital instrument cluster, central touchscreen, and passenger-side display. Key features include a panoramic fixed glass roof, four-zone automatic climate control, 14-way power-adjustable comfort seats with memory, and a Bose surround sound system.

A unique “Black Edition” badge is placed on the centre console to distinguish this version from others in the Taycan lineup.

3 Engine and performance

There are no changes to the Taycan 4S Black Edition’s powertrain. It continues with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup powered by a 105 kWh battery pack. The system produces 590 bhp and 710 Nm of peak torque, enabling the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.7 seconds. The model supports up to 320 kW DC fast charging, allowing it to regain significant range in a short time, depending on charging infrastructure availability.

4 Additional features

Compared to the standard Taycan 4S, the Black Edition includes a broader list of features as standard. These include Lane Change Assist, Surround View with Active Parking Assist, HD Matrix LED headlamps, electric comfort seats with embossed Porsche crests on the headrests, and a storage package for added practicality. The blacked-out 21-inch wheels come with coloured Porsche crest centre caps, aligning with the theme across other Black Edition models from the brand.

5 Personalisation via Porsche Sonderwunsch

Porsche is also offering the Taycan 4S Black Edition with access to its Sonderwunsch (German for “special wish”) customisation programme. Under this, buyers can personalise details such as the key fob, floor mats, documentation folder, luggage mat, door sill guards, and even the centre console lid. These changes are crafted by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur and can be visualised online through the brand’s configurator tool.

First Published Date: 22 Jul 2025, 20:14 pm IST
