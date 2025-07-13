Vida VX2 Plus reviewed. Pros and cons explained

Vida VX2 is available in two different options - VX2 Go and VX2 Plus.

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Vida VX2 electric scooter just a few days ago, which comes as the most affordable model from the Vida. The electric scooter comes with a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) scheme, which makes the scooter further affordable for the buyers. With the introductory pricing and the BaaS, the Vida VX2 electric scooter can be purchased at ₹44,990, which is even cheaper than the most affordable iPhone in India, the iPhone 16e. If the consumers opt for the BaaS scheme, the Vida VX2 owners have to pay a cost of ₹0.96 per kilometre.

The Vida VX2 is available in two different variant options - VX2 Go and VX2 Plus. We have reviewed the Vida VX2 Plus in detail recently. Here are the pros and cons of the electric scooter that we found.