Vida VX2 Plus reviewed. Pros and cons explained

Vida VX2 is available in two different options - VX2 Go and VX2 Plus.
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Vida VX2 electric scooter just a few days ago, which comes as the most affordable model from the Vida. The electric scooter comes with a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) scheme, which makes the scooter further affordable for the buyers. With the introductory pricing and the BaaS, the Vida VX2 electric scooter can be purchased at ₹44,990, which is even cheaper than the most affordable iPhone in India, the iPhone 16e. If the consumers opt for the BaaS scheme, the Vida VX2 owners have to pay a cost of ₹0.96 per kilometre.
The Vida VX2 is available in two different variant options - VX2 Go and VX2 Plus. We have reviewed the Vida VX2 Plus in detail recently. Here are the pros and cons of the electric scooter that we found.
One of the key USP of the Vida VX2 is its pricing. The BaaS massively reduces the upfront cost of the electric scooter. Under the BaaS scheme and with the PM E-Drive subsidy and an introductory offer in place, the Vida VX2 Go costs ₹44,990 (ex-showroom), while the VX2 Plus is priced at ₹54,990 (ex-showroom). Even without the BaaS scheme, the Vida VX2 is available at a price that is aggressively affordable.
The Vida VX2 comes with a design that is clean and frills-free. The VX2 clearly has taken design inspiration from Vida V2. However, there are some distinctive styling elements as well. Some of the stylish design elements include an LED lighting package, a digital instrument cluster, ergonomically positioned switches, etc.
While designing the VX2, Vida has kept the practicality in focus. The VX2 gets some practical design elements, such as a frunk with enough space, a spacious footboard with enough leg room and knee room, a wide and comfortable seat, up to 33.2 litres of underseat storage capacity, and a chunky grab rail with a cushioned backrest for the comfort of the pillion.
Being built on the same platform as the Vida V2, the Vida VX2 comes with up to two removable battery packs. The VX2 Plus gets two battery packs, totalling 3.4 kWh, while the VX2 Go gets a single 2.2 kWh removable battery. These batteries can be charged directly inside the scooter or can be removed and charged elsewhere, enhancing the convenience of the user. VX2 comes bundled with a 580-watt charger with a 5A three-pin plug. Vida claims charging time for the EV is comparable to a 650-watt charger. The EV a be charged from zero to 100 per cent in 5.39 hours. Also, it comes with fast charging compatibility as well.
The Vida VX2 gets multiple riding modes - Eco, Ride, Sport and Boost. Despite being built as a family scooter, these riding modes offer a fun-to-ride experience. The VX2 promises up to 142 km range on a single charge. Vida claims that in Eco mode real-world range for the scooter is up to 100 km, while in Ride and Sports mode, the ranges are up to 75 km and 60 km. The VX2 has the same electric motor and specifications as the Vida V2. It gets a swingarm-mounted PMSM electric motor that churns out the same 6 kW peak and 3.9 kW continuous power as the Vida V2. Also, it generates the same 25 Nm of maximum torque. Top speed for the VX2 Plus is capped at 80 kmph, while the VX2 Go is capable of running at a top speed of 70 kmph. Ride mode restricts the speed to 70 kmph and Eco to just 45 kmph.
While the Vida VX2 comes with a comprehensive package, there are some areas where the electric scooter could use some improvements. The wing mirrors' adjustability is an issue, we found during our review. The unavailability of a centre stand is certainly a key missing piece for any commuter electric scooter.
