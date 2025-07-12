Hero MotoCorp’s Vida VX2 Plus first ride review: Is it value for money?

After tasting mixed responses and sales performance with the V1 and V2 , Hero MotoCorp’s electric two-wheeler manufacturing subsidiary Vida has launched the VX2, which comes as the most affordable electric scooter from the brand. Launched at ₹59,490 (ex-showroom with BaaS), the Vida VX2 aims to be a people’s scooter with affordable pricing, upmarket and practical features. The newly launched electric scooter is available in two trim choices – VX2 Go and VX2 Plus.

The Indian electric two-wheeler market has been bulging fast with several players, including both legacy OEMs and startups, launching their respective products. The segment is dominated by the electric scooters. Interestingly, many brands in this space have taken a top-down approach. These companies started their EV journey with products that are positioned in the higher spectrum of the pricing range. However, lately, many of these manufacturers have started introducing more affordable products that sit at the lower end of the lineup. Ola Electric, Ather Energy have already joined this bandwagon by introducing sub- ₹1 lakh products in their portfolio. Now, with the VX2, Vida too has joined the fraternity.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Vida VX2 80 kmph 80 kmph ₹59,490 Compare View Offers Zelio Legender 25 kmph 25 kmph ₹65,000 Compare View Offers Shema Bold 25 kmph 25 kmph ₹82,200 Compare View Offers UPCOMING TVS XL EV ₹60,000 - 70,000 Alert Me When Launched Shema Hobby 25 kmph 25 kmph ₹82,600 Compare View Offers Deltic Legion 25 kmph 25 kmph ₹69,490 Compare View Offers

We got to ride the Vida VX2 Plus in Bengaluru and tested it thoroughly to bring you a comprehensive review of the electric scooter.

Vida VX2 electric scooter adopts a design philosophy that strongly resembles to Vida V2 range, but there are distinctive elements as well, which set it apart from the bigger sibling.

Vida VX2 Plus: Design

The Vida VX2 Plus is clearly influenced by the design of the Vida V2 range of electric scooters. The front apron with its centre-positioned signature LED daytime running light (DRL) and dual-barrel LED headlamps is instantly recognisable as a Vida model. However, the handlebar and the LED turn indicator positioning are distinctive. The wing mirrors are stylishly designed but do not seem very practical, and they cannot be adjusted properly according to the rider’s preference.

Moving further, the VX2 Plus gets a 4.3-inch TFT display in comparison to a 4.3-inch LCD screen available in the VX2 Go. However, unlike the Vida V2 series of electric scooters, the VX2 range doesn’t have a touchscreen instrument display. Flanking the instrument cluster are a wide array of toggle buttons and a joystick positioned on both sides of the handlebars. The joystick is meant to be used for navigating through the menus and options in the TFT instrument cluster, while the toggler buttons are meant for various other functions, including ride mode selection.

The frunk of the scooter offers ample space where the rider can keep things like water bottles, an umbrella, etc., easily. Adding more convenience is a luggage hook that claims to be capable of withstanding a weight of three kilograms. The footboard is spacious enough, and a rider of an average height should not feel a lack of legroom.

The EV gets a single and long seat that is wide enough to offer a comfortable riding experience, for the rider as well as for the pillion. Moving to the back, there is a cushioned backrest fitted to the grab rail that enhances the convenience of the pillion. The taillight also comes with an LED unit and offers a stylish visual appearance. Interestingly, there is no centre stand available on the VX2, despite it being a commuter scooter. Unavailability of the centre stand is one thumbs-down point for the EV.

The Vida VX2 Plus is available in seven different colour options – Nexus Blue, Metallic Grey, Matte While, Autumn Orange, Matte Lime, Pearl Black, and Pearl Red. It runs on 12-inch alloy wheels.

Despite VX2 being a commuter scooter, the availability of multiple riding modes offers a fun-to-ride experience.

Vida VX2 Plus: Performance

The Vida VX2 Plus performed pretty well during our test Ride. The throttle response is smooth and sharp, helping the scooter to instantly pick up speed. It has four different riding modes that can be easily selected by the toggle button. These modes are – Eco, Ride, Boost and Sport. However, each of these riding modes comes with its respective level of impact on the battery charge level and range per charge.

As Vida claims, an electric scooter that is especially built for commuting purposes tends to be used in the Eco mode 80 per cent of the total riding time. Naturally, this mode promises the most range per charge, while the Ride mode is meant for a balanced experience, and the Sport mode is supposed to offer a sporty experience. The Boost mode can be activated by twisting the throttle to the extreme, and for this, no button toggling is required. While there is a Sport mode already available, the logic behind the Boost mode is enabling the rider for quick overtaking manoeuvres or moments when a rush of more power is needed without reaching for the toggler button. The scooter comes with a regen mode as well, which can be activated by negative throttling. With this, the scooter’s battery gets replenished a bit on the go.

During our test ride, we mostly used the Eco mode and Boost modes. Vida claims that the VX2 Plus is capable of running a range of up to 142 kilometres on a single charge. However, expect the real-world range to be between 100-110 kilometres. The riding modes can be selected in the middle of the ride by just toggling the button, which makes it a fun experience.

Vida claims the top speed of VX2 Plus is 80 kmph, and we pushed the throttle to the extreme to test that. The VX2 Plus didn’t disappoint at all.

The electric motor, along with the BMS, is integrated into the rear wheel.

Vida VX2 Plus: Battery, range and charging time

Vida VX2 Plus is powered by dual removable battery packs, in comparison to the VX2 Go’s single removable battery pack. The 3.4 kWh dual battery pack onboard the VX2 Plus promises up to 142 kilometres of range, compared to the VX2 Go’s up to 92 kilometres of range. The VX2 Plus is capable of running at a top speed of 80 kmph and can sprint 0-40 kmph in 3.1 seconds.

The removable battery packs offer the convenience of charging anywhere. In simple words, any 5A charging socket that is capable of charging your laptop can charge these batteries. While they can be charged using the dedicated battery in-vehicle charging port, the user can take out the batteries and charge as per their convenience.

The battery packs take 5.39 hours to be topped up to 100 per cent from zero using a regular charger. On the other hand, 0-80 per cent charging takes 4.13 hours using a regular charger. Vida claims the charging time comes down to 62 minutes for a 0-80 per cent top up using a fast charger, while a 0-100 per cent top up takes two hours. To enable the Vida owners with a fast charging facility, the company claims to have installed more than 3,600 fast chargers across India. The IP67-rated battery packs are paired with an IP68-rated electric motor that sits integrated into the rear suspension and wheel.

Front disc brake and rear drum brake offer ample bite when required, while the suspension setup handles its designated task quite well, even on bumpy roads.

Vida VX2 Plus: Ride and handling

During our testing, we rode the Vida VX2 Plus on different types of road surfaces, which gave us a fair idea about the ride and handling quality of the scooter. The suspension of VX2 Plus absorbs the jerking from rough patches, speedbreakers well enough to not make the rider uncomfortable. However, at some point, it felt a bit too hard. The stiff suspension of the VX2 Plus offers a responsive and sporty feel, which ensures better handling on smooth surfaces and at higher speeds. While it may give the impression that riding over the bumps or rough patches could be harsher, the case was not that as we tested.

When it comes to braking, the front disc and rear drum unit come as part of the Combi-braking system (CBS), which evenly distributes the braking energy. While applying sudden brakes, the braking system offered adequate bite, but it seemed the rear brake could have had a bit more improvement.

Vida VX2 Plus gets a TFT display and a host of toggle buttons flanking the instrument cluster for various functions.

Vida VX2 Plus: Features

Designed and built as a commuter electric scooter, practicality is in focus for the VX2 Plus. The USB charging socket, cubby holes at frunk, utility hook, spacious footboard allowing enough legroom and knee room for the rider, spacious underseat storage, and cushioned grab rail come as testimony to that. The way the footboard meets the front apron is also a testimony to the fact that it has been designed as a practical commuter. Adding some style quotient are the LED lighting package, TFT display, alloy wheels, etc. The different riding modes add sportiness to the scooter.

The Vida VX2 gets a dedicated My VIDA smartphone application, through which the user can connect the phone to the scooter’s onboard system. Vida claims the application can show ride tracking data, detailed statistics about the scooter and ride, and locate the EV or lock it remotely as well.

Vida VX2 aims to be a people's scooter with practicality in focus that blends with the upmarket features.

Vida VX2 Plus: Verdict

The Via VX2 aims to be a people’s scooter with plenty of practical elements, upmarket features and most importantly, an affordable price tag. No wonder, the availability of the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) scheme makes it more lucrative for the buyers. Under the BaaS, the EV maker allows the buyer to own the scooter without paying an upfront cost for the battery, but he or she has to pay an amount of ₹0.96 per kilometre ridden.

While the electric scooter comes with a comprehensive proposition that appears interesting to many, a few improvements, including the functional enhancement of the wing mirrors, addition of a centre stand, could further ramp up the appeal of this EV.

The Vida VX2 will sit in a segment that is one of the most competitive spaces in the Indian two-wheeler market. It is to be seen how the consumers respond to this newly launched Vida scooter.

First Published Date: