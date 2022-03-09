Hero MotoCorp announces Women’s Day bonus of up to 6,000 on scooters

The new offers on Hero scooters are applicable only for female customers and have a validity up to March 11th.

Hero MotoCorp has announced new offers and discounts to attact more female customers as part of its Women’s Day celebrations. The Splendor maker is offering discounts and benefits of up to ₹6,000 on its scooters for female riders.

The customers can avail of a cash bonus of upto ₹4,000 on any of the Hero scooter models, additionally, the company is also offering an exchange/loyalty bonus of up to ₹2,000 on its Destini 125.

These offers are applicable only for female customers and are valid upto March 11th.

The company has a range of scooters on sale in India. The list includes Hero Pleasure Plus, Maestro Edge 110, Destini 125, and the Maestro Edge 125.

The pricing of these scooters start from as low as ₹62,220 for the base variant for the Pleasure and goes up to ₹82,320 for the top-end ‘Connected’ model of the Maestro Edge 125.

Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday provided 108 motorbikes to the Himachal Pradesh police here under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme. These motorbikes were given by Hero MotoCorp for ensuring the security of women in every nook and corner by Himachal Pradesh Police.

The motorcycles will be useful for the policemen posted in police stations and outposts of Chamba, Hamirpur, Una, Bilaspur, Kangra, Sirmaur and Mandi districts.

