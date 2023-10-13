Delhi HC stays FIR proceedings against Hero MotoCorp's chairman in forgery case

HT Auto
The Delhi High Court on Thursday stayed the criminal proceedings against two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp and its officials including chairman Pawan Munjal, in a case of alleged forgery, reported PTI. Delhi HC Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma has reportedly said that the stay on the proceedings based on the FIR as well as the trial court order will remain in force till December 6, which is the next date of hearing.

Pawan Munjal
Pawan Munjal
This move comes as a relief for India's biggest two-wheeler manufacturer and its key officials including chairman Pawan Munjal, against whom an FIR was filed with the Delhi Police on October 5 this year by one of the service providers of the automaker. The service provider named Brain Logistics accused the automaker of forgery and falsifying the accounts book. Hero MotoCorp too issued an official statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange immediately after that, saying that the auto company too had filed an FIR against the service provider in 2013. Hero MotoCorp also stated that the matter is ongoing before the court.

The latest order from the Delhi High Court stayed the proceedings based on the FIR filed against Hero MotoCorp and its key officials reportedly stayed the trial court order as well. Earlier, the trial court had reportedly directed the registration of an FIR against the named officials on a complaint alleging that Hero MotoCorp manufactured fake bills worth 5.9 crore and obtained tax credit of over 55 lakh. After that, the two-wheeler manufacturing company, its chairman and officials reportedly approached the high court challenging the trial court’s order.

The Delhi High Court, in the meantime, has reportedly asked the parties to explore the possibility of a settlement. “The operation of the (trial court) order and the proceedings in the FIR shall remain stayed. Parties to explore possibilities of a compromise. The counsel shall take instructions regarding compromise," the Delhi High Court has reportedly said.

