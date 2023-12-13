Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is finally here!

Royal Enfield has unveiled the production-spec version of the Shotgun 650
The motorcycle will go on sale early next year.
The Shotgun 650 shares its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650
The Shotgun 650 can be used as a bobber, can be used with a pillion and as a tourer as well.
Royal Enfield will sell 31 genuine accessories with the Shotgun 650
The 650 cc engine is expected to be retuned for the Shotgun considering the motorcycle uses different wheel sizes and the weight will also be different.
The Shotgun 650 is expected to be positioned between the Continental GT 650 and the Super Meteor 650