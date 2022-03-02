HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Honda Crf 190l Adventure Design Registered In India. Rivals Hero Xpulse 200

Honda CRF 190L Adventure design registered in India. Rivals Hero XPulse 200

Honda 2Wheelers India doesn't have any plans to launch the CRF 190L in the market anytime soon.The Honda CRF 190L Adventure rivals the likes of the Hero XPulse 200 in India.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Mar 2022, 11:50 AM
At 240 mm of ground clearance, the baby CRF promises to tackle the off-road trails with dominance.
At 240 mm of ground clearance, the baby CRF promises to tackle the off-road trails with dominance.

Honda has registered the design of CRF 190L Adventure motorcycle in India. This motorcycle is currently sold in the market of China as Honda Sundiro. 

Design patent doesn't necessarily mean that the company will certainly launch the motorcycle in the Indian market.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Hero Xpulse 200t (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xpulse 200t
199.6 cc
₹ 94,000 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hero Xpulse 200 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xpulse 200
199.6 cc
₹ 1.13 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v
197.75 cc
₹ 1.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ktm 200 Duke (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 200 Duke
199.5 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ktm Rc 200 (HT Auto photo)
Ktm Rc 200
199.5 cc
₹ 2 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ktm 250 Adventure (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 250 Adventure
248.76 cc
₹ 2.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

However, Honda has filed for the patent to safeguard its future plans incase the bike makes its way to the Indian market. As of now, Honda 2Wheelers India doesn't have any plan to launch the CRF 190L in the market anytime soon. 

(Also Read: Hero Splendor to Honda Activa: Top selling two-wheelers in India)

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 184cc engine which is rated to deliver 15.5bhp of maximum power and 15.7Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. A version of this engine is also found on the Honda Hornet 2.0 and the CB200X, these bike are currently available for sale in India. 

The CRF 190L weighs only roughly about 145 kg which makes it quite a light motorcycle for the off-road usage. At 240 mm of ground clearance, the baby CRF promises to tackle the off-road trails with dominance. It has a seat height of 830 mm which is even higher than the Hero XPulse 200. Adding to its adventure credentials is a long-travel suspension setup, and a wheel combination of 19-17-inch spoke wheels that are shod with dual-purpose tyres.

(Also Read: Honda launches first virtual showroom for premium category motorcycles)

In India, it rivals the likes of the much popular Hero XPulse 200 which was launched a few years back. For Indian customers, Hero last year introduced the CB200X which is built on the Hornet 2.0's platform.

First Published Date: 02 Mar 2022, 11:47 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda bikes Honda CRF Honda CRF 190L Honda bikes India Hero XPulse 200
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Honda CRF 190L Adventure design registered in India. Rivals Hero XPulse 200
Honda CRF 190L Adventure design registered in India. Rivals Hero XPulse 200
Ford may run EV, ICE as separate businesses. What could it mean?
Ford may run EV, ICE as separate businesses. What could it mean?
BMW with Google to provide augmented reality for i4 and iX EVs
BMW with Google to provide augmented reality for i4 and iX EVs
Ather Energy sells 2,042 electric scooters in February
Ather Energy sells 2,042 electric scooters in February
Hero MotoCorp sells 358,254 two-wheelers in February
Hero MotoCorp sells 358,254 two-wheelers in February

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city