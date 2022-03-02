Honda CRF 190L Adventure design registered in India. Rivals Hero XPulse 200

Honda 2Wheelers India doesn't have any plans to launch the CRF 190L in the market anytime soon.The Honda CRF 190L Adventure rivals the likes of the Hero XPulse 200 in India.

Honda has registered the design of CRF 190L Adventure motorcycle in India. This motorcycle is currently sold in the market of China as Honda Sundiro.

Design patent doesn't necessarily mean that the company will certainly launch the motorcycle in the Indian market.

However, Honda has filed for the patent to safeguard its future plans incase the bike makes its way to the Indian market. As of now, Honda 2Wheelers India doesn't have any plan to launch the CRF 190L in the market anytime soon.

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 184cc engine which is rated to deliver 15.5bhp of maximum power and 15.7Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. A version of this engine is also found on the Honda Hornet 2.0 and the CB200X, these bike are currently available for sale in India.

The CRF 190L weighs only roughly about 145 kg which makes it quite a light motorcycle for the off-road usage. At 240 mm of ground clearance, the baby CRF promises to tackle the off-road trails with dominance. It has a seat height of 830 mm which is even higher than the Hero XPulse 200. Adding to its adventure credentials is a long-travel suspension setup, and a wheel combination of 19-17-inch spoke wheels that are shod with dual-purpose tyres.

In India, it rivals the likes of the much popular Hero XPulse 200 which was launched a few years back. For Indian customers, Hero last year introduced the CB200X which is built on the Hornet 2.0's platform.

