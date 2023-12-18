Electric buses in Ladakh complete one year, cover over 10 lakh kilometres

Leading fight against climate change, electric buses in Ladakh have completed a year since its launch, saving more than 25 lakh kilo of carbon emission in the last 12 months. These electric buses, manufactured by PMI Electro Mobility Solutions, have already covered more than 10 lakh kilometres carrying around 1,500 passengers daily on an average. These 19 electric buses were launched last year in an attempt to reduce carbon emission in an extremely eco-sensitive region where public transport is scarce.

The PMI Foton electric buses, operated by the transport department, ply between Leh and Kargil, two of the key cities of the Union Territory. According to the officials, these electric buses have travelled up to 10.50 lakh kilometres in the harsh cold conditions in some of the highest motorable roads in the world. These electric buses have a range of up to 180 kms in a single charge, support fast charging which allow full recharge within an hour, besides other features for comfort of passengers.

PMI Electro Mobility Solutions currently has more than 1200 buses plying in over 27 cities across India. According to Aanchal Jain, CEO at PMI Electro Mobility Solutions, said, “We are happy to contribute to this journey for Ladakh through our electric buses which stand as a testament to our commitment to supporting the larger goal. As India aims to reach its 'Net Zero' goals, ecologically sensitive geographies like Ladakh stand as examples of taking appropriate measures to safeguard nature and help it regain its pristine beauty."

The electric buses operated by PMI in Ladakh come with several state-of-the-art features including heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning for the comfort of passengers. These buses come with safety features like 360 degree cameras, Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS), AI-based monitoring, Advanced rear-view cameras and advanced SOS features. There are factory-fitted cameras inside the bus, which monitor all passengers. These buses are also equipped with Intelligent Transportation Management System besides offering access to Google Maps for navigation, automated passenger counting among others.

The electric buses which operate in Union Territory of Ladakh are powered by a 204 KwH Advanced Lithium-ion battery pack. These buses can automatically tracks schedules, monitors charge left and assess estimated range while managing routes. It can seat up to 30 passengers at a time. The estimated cost of each bus is more than ₹1.20 crore.

PMI Foton electric buses are used at several airports, including Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. They are also part of public transport in cities like Surat, Shimla, Dharamshala among others.

