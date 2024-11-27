2024 River Indie: Here's what's new on the updated version of the electric scooter

River Indie, the practical electric scooter has just been updated by the manufacturer and is now offered at ₹1.43 lakh (ex-showroom). Although not much has changed on the design front of the River Indie, it does get mechanical updates making it more affordable to maintain as well as requiring fewer maintenance stops. Below is a quick list of things featured on the new e-scooter:

The updated version of the River Indie has launched at a price of ₹1.43 lakh (ex-showroom) and it gets two new colour options along with a chain driv

1 Drivetrain The highlight feature of the new River Indie is the chain drive system that it gets along with its single-speed gearbox. The manufacturer claims that this simplifies the design of the scooter making it easier to maintain and increases the durability of the whole system as well. Additionally, the new chain system also requires fewer service stops.

2 New colours The River Indie now gets new paint schemes, these include a Winter White and Storm Grey for the new model. The scooter will also be available in the colour options that it previously offered namely Monsoon Blue, Summer Red and Spring Yellow. All of these colours are combined with glossy black panels making the theme of the scooter dual-toned.

3 Performance The River Indie gets a mid-drive PMSM electric motor that churns out 6.7 kW (8.9 bhp) of peak power and 26 Nm of maximum torque. The manufacturer has equipped the scooter with three riding modes including Eco, Ride and Rush. The scooter is rated for a top speed of 90 kmph and can accelerate from a standstill to 40 kmph in 3.7 seconds, both in Rush mode. According to River's claim, the Indie can be charged up to 80 per cent in five hours using a standard charger and offers a range of 110 km (True Range) on a fully charged battery in Eco mode.

4 Design On the design part, the River Indie remains largely the same with bulky bodywork and its unique twin-beam LED headlights. The seat is chunky and there are hard mounts for panniers integrated into the sides of the e-scooter. Additionally, there are crash guards, a grabrail and alloy wheels with thick tyres to make it look more rugged and set it apart from its competition.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes TVS iQube 82 kmph 82 kmph ₹ 1.17 Lakhs Compare View Offers River Indie 90 kmph 90 kmph ₹ 1.38 Lakhs Compare VLF Tennis 65 kmph 65 kmph ₹ 1.30 Lakhs Compare Ola Electric S1 Pro 120 kmph 120 kmph ₹ 1.35 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING Lectrix LXS G3.0 60 kmph 60 kmph ₹ 1.20 - 1.30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Ather Energy 450x 3.7 kWh 3.7 kWh 150 km 150 km ₹ 1.43 Lakhs Compare View Offers

5 Specifications The River Indie is equipped with front footpegs and a large floorboard allowing a decent amount of stuff to be transported on the floor of the EV two-wheeler. It also gets 14-inch wheels and features an overall 55 litres of lockable storage. Under the seat, it gets a 43-litre capacity and the glovebox has 12 litres worth of storage space.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: