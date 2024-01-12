Check out new offers on Ola electric scooters

Ola Electric has rolled out new offers to mark the onset of harvest festivities.
These offers include a free extended battery warranty worth up to ₹6,999 on the purchase of S1 Pro and S1 Air
There is an exchange bonus of up to ₹3,000
₹20,000 discount on S1 X+ has been continued
So, the scooter will sell for ₹89,999
It is important to note that these offers are applicable till the 15th of January.
Buyers who are interested in Ola Electric's electric scooters can avail discounts of up to ₹5,000 on credit card EMIs
There are also other deals such as zero down payment, no-cost EMI, zero-processing fee, and interest rates as low as 7.99 per cent.
Ola currently sells S1 Air, S1 X+ and S1 Pro in the Indian market.