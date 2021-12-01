Despite Astor SUV, MG Motor sales drop by 40 per cent in November. Here's why

MG Motor witnessed its sales dip after the end of festive season. The carmaker clocked only 2,481 units last month, down by almost 40 per cent compared to the same period last year. The company had clocked retail sales of 4,163 units in November last year.

MG Motor India said that the dip in sales took place due to its production adversely impacted by the ongoing semiconductor shortage. MG Motor had launched the Astor SUV in October and hoped it would boost its sales further by the end of the year.

Incidentally, MG Motor's sales figures last month is also less than what it could achieve in October this year. The carmaker had retailed 2,863 units in the month of October, nearly 400 more units than it could sell last month.

"Enduring the industry challenges of global semiconductor chip shortage, which has severely constrained the production levels, MG Motor is continuously working towards delivering to customers their much-awaited MG cars on time," the company said in a statement.

The deliveries of the MG Astor SUV have been delayed due to the ongoing crisis. MG Motor has said that it is working towards fulfilling its promise to deliver the first batch of 5,000 Astor SUVs by the end of this year.

MG Astor SUV comes four variants - Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. The mid-size Astor SUV rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV700, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. It comes in with two petrol engine options, which include a 1.5-litre motor and a 1.3-litre turbo unit, and three transmission choices.

MG Motor India said that the newly launched Astor SUV, along with other SUVs like Hector, Gloster and ZS EV, continue to have strong customer interest.