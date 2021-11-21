MG Motor updates booking and delivery dates for Astor SUV. Know details

MG Astor SUV comes four variants - Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. The automaker conveyed that Style and Super variants received demands that exceeded the brand's expectations. The company added that one can check the status of the delivery through MG App, website or by calling the authorised dealerships. The automaker stressed that it is trying its best to resolve the issue.

The mid-size Astor SUV rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV700, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. It comes in with two petrol engine options and three transmission choices.

The petrol engine options are a 1.5-litre petrol motor and 1.3-litre turbo petrol where the former can generate power of 110PS and a maximum torque of 144Nm while the latter can churn power out of 140PS and 220Nm of torque. MG Astor is also the first AI-enabled vehicle in the country and has significant driver-assist and safety features.