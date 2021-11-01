MG Astor vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which SUV stands where

MG Astor vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Exterior

MG Astor SUV is based on the same architecture as ZS. Astor gets a celestial front grille flanked by LED Hawkeye headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights. The front bumper is well crafted with neatly sitting fog lamp assemblies. The SUV runs on turbine-inspired alloy wheels. It also gets sporty LED taillights and chrome embellishment around the dual exhausts.

Hyundai Creta on the other hand comes with a strong road presence thanks to its design. The popular SUV gets cascading grille, split LED headlamps, LED taillamps in line with the South Korean automaker’s global design philosophy. The car gets a muscular and stylish appearance all around the exterior. The skid plates give a strong and appealing vibe as well. It runs on 17-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Kia Seltos comes with a premium and stylish appearance. It gets Kia’s signature tiger-nose front grille flanked by sharp multi-LED headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights. The LED taillights with unique shapes add further premiumness to the SUV. The SUV gets sculpted bumpers, lower body cladding, sporty alloy wheels etc.

MG Astor Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Length 4,323 mm 4,300 mm 4,313 mm Width 1,809 mm 1,790 mm 1,800 mm Height 1,620 mm 1,635 mm 1,620 mm Wheelbase 2,585 mm 2,610 mm 2,610 mm Ground clearance 205 mm 190 mm 190 mm

MG Astor vs Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Dimension

Dimensionally, MG Astor measures 4,323 mm in length, 1,809 mm in width, and 1,650 mm in height. Also, it has a wheelbase of 2,585 mm. A ground clearance of 205 mm makes sure, the SUV can take on the rough patches and bumpy roads without much hassle.

Hyundai Creta comes with a length of 4,300 mm, a width of 1,790 mm, and a height of 1,635 mm. It also has a wheelbase measuring 2,610 mm. It also comes with 190 mm of ground clearance.

Kia Seltos measures 4,315 mm in length and 1,800 mm in width. It comes with 1,620 mm of height and 2,610 mm of ground clearance. The SUV has the same ground clearance as Hyundai Creta.

Clearly, MG Astor is the longest and widest among all these three SUVs. Hyundai Creta comes as the tallest one. MG Astor has the shortest wheelbase, while both Creta and Seltos have the same wheelbase. MG Astor also has an edge over its two rivals with 15 mm of extra ground clearance.