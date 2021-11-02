MG Motor delivers more than 500 units of Astor SUV in a single day on Dhanteras

MG Motor India on Tuesday announced that it has delivered more than 500 units of its newly launched Astor mid-size SUV to customers in a single day on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. The first batch of 500 MG Astor SUVs was delivered to customers despite the ongoing global semiconductor shortage.

The British automaker has been trying to increase the availability of the semiconductor chips in order to complete its initial target of delivering 5,000 Astor SUVs to customers by the end of this year. All the 5,000 units planned for this year were booked out in less than 20 minutes of opening of the bookings window on October 21.

The carmaker has now opened bookings are the Astor SUV for next year. The SUV was launched earlier last month at an introductory starting price of ₹9.78 lakh, and is available in nine variants and five colour options. MG Motor's fifth product in India comes with artificial intelligence (AI) which helps incorporate a number of enhanced drive and safety features inside the car.

MG Astor comes with two engine options - a 1.5-litre petrol motor which churns out 110PS of power and offers 144Nm of torque. The another more powerful engine - a 1.3-litre turbo petrol unit - puts out 140PS and churns out 220Nm of torque.

Astor SUV gets 27 safety features as standard across all variants, and this number goes up to 49 at the top end. Some standard safety features include Electronic Stability Program, Hill Descent Control, Traction Control System, All four disc brakes, Hill Hold Control and ISOFIC Child Anchor.

The ADAS feature inside the Astor includes as many as 14 autonomous features, like advanced cruise control, forward collision warning, auto emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure prevention, blind-spot detection, speed assist, among others.