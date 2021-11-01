Home > Auto > News > MG Motor retails 2,863 units in October amid semiconductor shortage woes
MG Astor SUV has opened on a strong note and is sold out for 2021.
MG Motor retails 2,863 units in October amid semiconductor shortage woes

1 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2021, 10:28 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • While demand for Hector, Gloster, ZS EV and even the new Astor is reportedly high, MG Motor says semiconductor shortage continues to have a strong bearing on sales.

MG Motor on Monday reported it had retailed 2,863 units in the month of October, down from 3,750 units from the same month in 2020. While MG Motor blamed the global semiconductor shortage for continuing to pose a challenge, the company did highlight it had received 4,000 bookings for its Hector and a ‘positive response' for its just-launched Astor SUV.

The going in the Indian and global automotive industry has been tough due to the semiconductor shortage and the unprecedented challenges it has brought with it. In the domestic market, October usually sees heightened demand owing to festivities but many OEMs have pointed to supply constraints.

MG Motor recognizes the challenge ahead but remains optimistic. “The global chip shortage has hampered production resulting in lower sales. The challenge to ensure timely deliveries is likely to persist through November and December and we expect this to get better in Q1 next year," the company informed in a press statement.

Hector is likely to remain at the core of this predicted thrust despite newer products from MG. While the SUV received 4,000 bookings last month, as many as 3,625 units had been retailed by the company in October of 2020.

  • First Published Date : 01 Nov 2021, 10:24 AM IST

