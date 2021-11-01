Magnite continues to be one-shot propulsion for Nissan in October

Nissan India on Monday informed it has achieved a domestic wholesale of 3,913 vehicles in the month of October. The company further exported 3,004 units in the same month. Almost all of the credit once again falls on the Magnite SUV that was launched in India late 2020.

Similar Bikes

Magnite has been a power player for Nissan in the country even though the company's product portfolio otherwise remains quite bare. At launch, Magnite was the most affordable sub-compact SUV here - at under ₹5 lakh - but has since received several price hikes. These hikes, however, haven't halted the vehicle's popularity. “The first seven months cumulative sales are higher than the cumulative sales of last full financial year in spite of the challenges of Covid-19 and semiconductor shortages affecting supplies," said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India. “Going forward on the strength of strong bookings of Nissan Magnite and the support of the supply chain, our endeavour will be to maintain this growth momentum for the upcoming months."

Magnite is more than likely to remain the mainstay of Nissan in India as there is no hint of any new product from the Japanese company in the foreseeable future.