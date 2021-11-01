Big dip in Maruti Suzuki sales in October as semiconductor shortage persists

Maruti Suzuki may still be a power player in the small and compact passenger vehicle segment but the global semiconductor shortage is continuing to pose a very serious challenge to the country's largest car maker. In the month of October, Maruti Suzuki sold 138,335 units and while exports of 21,322 units was an all-time high, the sales in domestic market remains a worry.

In its Q2 financial announcement last week, Maruti Suzuki officials had highlighted how demand remains robust but production continues to be sub-par owing to the semiconductor shortage. The biggest casualty of this is the compact sub-segment within Maruti's product portfolio which includes models like Baleno, Ignis, WagonR, among others. The company sold 48,690 units in the domestic market, almost half of the 95,067 units sold in October of 2020.

The mini sub segment, consisting of Alto and S-Presso, didn't bring in much cheer as well with the company selling 21,831 units of both cars as against 28,642 units in October last year.

Maruti also sold 1,069 of Ciaz sedan in the domestic market last month, as against 1,422 units of the vehicle a year ago.

It is the utility vehicle sub-segment which showcased some positive shoots with the company selling 27,081 units vis-a-vis 25,396 units in the same month of last year. Models like Ertiga, XL6, Vitara Brezza - among others - fall in this sub-segment.

The path ahead may remain fraught with challenges as a solution to the semiconductor shortage remains absent. Maruti Suzuki officials underline that while it is extremely difficult to chart out a future course under such circumstances, let alone make predictions, the company is currently focusing on meeting delivery timelines that have already suffered delays in many cases.