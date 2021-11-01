Home > Auto > News > Tata Motors reports 30% rise in wholesales in October at 67,829 units
To strengthen its portfolio in the country, the automaker recently launched new SUV - Tata Punch.
To strengthen its portfolio in the country, the automaker recently launched new SUV - Tata Punch.

Tata Motors reports 30% rise in wholesales in October at 67,829 units

01 Nov 2021, 05:57 PM IST

  • Domestic sales of Tata Motors increased by 31 per cent to 65,151 units in October when compared to the same month last year.

  • Tata Motors' domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 33,925 units while commercial vehicle sales stood at 31,226 units.

Home-grown automaker Tata Motors on Monday reported a rise in its total wholesales in the month of October. The company sold 67,829 units in period as compared with the same period last year. Its total dispatches in October last year stood at 52,132 units.

Domestic sales of Tata Motors increased by 31 per cent to 65,151 units in October when compared to the same month last year when the company had dispatched 49,669 units. The automaker's passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 33,925 units in October, an rise of 44 per cent as compared to 23,617 units in the year-ago period.

Tata Motors' commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 31,226 units as compared to 26,052 units in October of 2020, a rise of 20 per cent.

To strengthen its portfolio in the country, the automaker recently launched new SUV - Tata Punch - at 5.49 lakh (ex showroom, introductory) for the base Pure variant. The maximum price goes up to 8.49 lakh (ex showroom, introductory). It sources power from a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine with Dyna Pro technology. The engine is available with options of a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT as well. The engine delivers 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque. 

Tata Punch has become the safest car on the Indian roads with a safety score of five-star for adult occupant protection and a four-star safety rating for child occupant protection from Global NCAP. The SUV comes based on the automaker's ALFA-ARC architecture that provides it with generous structural rigidity. 

It also comes with a slew of other safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, corner stability control, front fog lamp with cornering function, child seat ISOFIX anchor points, perimetric alarm system, reverse parking camera and driver and co-driver seat belt reminders, among others.

  • First Published Date : 01 Nov 2021, 03:47 PM IST

