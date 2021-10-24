What makes Tata Punch SUV the safest car on Indian roads? Know here

The newly launched Tata Punch SUV occupies the top most position on the list of the safest cars in the Indian car market with the highest ever score of 16.453 and five stars for adult occupant protection rating by Global NCAP car safety agency. It scored four stars with 40.891 points for child occupant protection.

What makes Punch SUV from Tata Motors the safest car in the Indian car market? The vehicle comes underpinned by the company's modern Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) architecture, which gives it the capability to absorb high level of impact during crashes. The Punch SUV makes extensive use of high strength steel, hot stamp BIW structural panels, advanced restraint safety components and crash locking tongue for front occupants. The cabin of the SUV makes use of soft materials in occupant interaction areas.

Tata Punch comes with a slew of various safety functions such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, corner stability control, front fog lamp with cornering function, child seat ISOFIX anchor points, perimetric alarm system, reverse parking camera, driver and co-driver seat belt reminders and tyre puncture repair kit, among others. Its segment-first safety feature includes brake sway control.

To make sure that the Punch SUV delivers on the highest standards of safety benchmarks, Tata Motors carried out an extensive early phase studies, state of the art virtual simulations, efficient load path definition, material characterization as well as a slew of sled and crash tests during the vehicle's development.

Punch SUV is the third vehicle from Tata Motors to receive a five-star adult occupant safety rating by Global NCAP after Tata Nexon in December 2018 and Tata Altroz in January 2020. The automaker's Tiago and Tigor models scored GNCAP safety rating of four starts and remain in the top 10 list of the safest cars on Indian roads.