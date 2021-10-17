Top 10 safest cars in India: Tata Punch, Altroz and Nexon on top of the list

There has been a growing trend of vehicle safety in the Indian car market thanks to the minimum regulatory requirements as well as informed choice of customers who are more and more preferring safer vehicles. The global car safety agency Global NCAP has conducted more than forty-five safety assessments on Indian vehicles since 2014 till date.

After its latest safety test on the upcoming Tata Punch SUV, the safety agency has revealed a ranking list of all the vehicles crash tested under its ‘safer cars for India’ initiative. The list is dominated by passenger vehicles produced by home-grown automakers Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra.

Here is the list of the 10 vehicles that have topped the safety rating list including six vehicles from Tata Motors, two from Mahindra, one from Volkswagen and one from Renault.