Top 10 safest cars in India: Tata Punch, Altroz and Nexon on top of the list

Top 10 safest cars in India: Tata Punch, Altroz and Nexon on top of the list3 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2021, 05:22 PM IST
Global NCAP has conducted more than forty-five safety assessments on vehicles for Indian market since 2014 till date.
- The list of top 10 safest cars on Indian roads is dominated by home-grown automakers Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra.
There has been a growing trend of vehicle safety in the Indian car market thanks to the minimum regulatory requirements as well as informed choice of customers who are more and more preferring safer vehicles. The global car safety agency Global NCAP has conducted more than forty-five safety assessments on Indian vehicles since 2014 till date.
After its latest safety test on the upcoming Tata Punch SUV, the safety agency has revealed a ranking list of all the vehicles crash tested under its ‘safer cars for India’ initiative. The list is dominated by passenger vehicles produced by home-grown automakers Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra.
Here is the list of the 10 vehicles that have topped the safety rating list including six vehicles from Tata Motors, two from Mahindra, one from Volkswagen and one from Renault.
Tata Punch
Punch SUV from Tata Motors is the latest addition to the list and has become the top passenger vehicle on the Global NCAP safety rating list. It scored a five-star safety rating (16.453) for adult occupant protection and four-star rating (40.891) for child occupant protection. It became the third vehicle from Tata to get this safety recognition after Altroz in January 2020 and Nexon in December 2018.
Mahindra XUV300
Retaining its position in the top five of the Global NCAP list, Mahindra XUV300 is also the recipient of the safety agency's first ever ‘Safer Choice’ Award for achieving the highest levels of safety performance. It received a five-star safety rating for adult occupant protection and four-star rating for child occupant protection. Before Punch came in, XUV300 had the highest combined occupant safety rating of any Indian car tested so far.
Tata Altroz
The popular premium hatchback from Tata Motors scored a five-star rating for adult occupant by the Global NCAP during its crash test and a three-star rating for child occupant. Altroz has a stable structure and footwell area, a good head and neck protection and chest protection for both adults in the front seats, the safety agency's report had stated.
Tata Nexon
Made from a stable body shell, Nexon from Tata Motors scored four stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupants. Nexon offers dual front airbags, frontal double pretensioners, ABS brakes and ISOFIX anchorages as safety equipment for its passengers.
Mahindra Thar
The off-roader SUV from Mahindra entered the Global NCAP list of safe cars late last year after securing a four-star safety rating for both adult and child occupants. Thar SUV now stands at number five on the list and is also officially the safest Indian off-roader. Thar was tested by Global NCAP in its basic safety specification and two airbags.
Tata Tigor EV
Tigor EV from Tata Motors became the first ever electric vehicle (EV) to be tested by Global NCAP and scored a four-star safety rating for both adult and child occupants. The electric vehicle was assessed in its most basic safety specification, fitted with two airbags as standard. The car safety agency stated that the EV's safety rating can be further improved by adding features like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), side impact protection and three-point belts in all seating positions to the vehicle.
Tata Tigor
The combustion-engine version of Tigor from Tata Motors scored four-star safety rating for adult occupant protection and three-star rating for child occupant protection.
Tata Tiago
Another popular hatchback from Tata Motors, the Tiago is at par with Tata Tigor in terms of its safety standards. Tiago too scored four stars in adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection. It offers two airbags as standard safety equipment.
Volkswagen Polo
The hatchback from Volkswagen India was put through the Global NCAP safety crash test in 2014. It scored four stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection. The safety report stated that the vehicle offers protection to the driver and passengers' head and neck but the knees of the front passengers is open to risk due to dangerous structures in the dashboard.
Renault Triber MPV
Renault India's flagship Triber MPV entered the safest cars list in June this year after scoring four-star safety rating for adult occupants and three-star rating for child occupants. The vehicle fared satisfactorily as far as protection offered to adult occupant driver and passenger is concerned.