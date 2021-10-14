Tata Punch scores 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP

The new Tata Punch comes built on the modern Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) Architecture by Tata. As per the company, its tall stance, high ground clearance, and commanding driving position provide the user a commanding view of the road.

(Also Read: Tata Punch SUV to launch on October 18: Price expectations)

The Punch comes with a slew of safety features some of which are segment-first features. It gets Dual Airbags, ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control, Front Fog Lamp with Cornering Function, Child Seat ISOFIX Anchor Points, Perimetric Alarm System, Reverse Parking Camera, Driver & Co-Driver Seat Belt Reminders, Tire Puncture Repair Kit. Its segment-first features include Brake Sway Control.

(Also Read: Maruti Suzuki may have a rival to Tata Punch soon, could be based on Baleno)

Commenting on this milestone, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business, Tata Motors, said, “SUVs are the ideal solution for Indian customers as they offer a perfect balance of performance, comfort and durability suited for Indian roads. When we were developing the Punch, we were very clear that despite its compact size, we wanted to offer customers a holistic package. The Punch reinforces the four core pillars that define all Tata SUVs- Stunning Design, Versatile and Engaging Performance, Roomy and Spacious Interiors, and Absolute Safety."