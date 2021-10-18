Tata Punch SUV launched at 5.49 lakh. Check variant-wise prices here

Colours

Tata Punch will be available in seven different colour options. These are - Tornado Blue, Calypso Red, Meteor Bronze, Atomic Orange, Tropical Mist, Daytona Grey and Orcus White.

Competitors

The high-riding micro SUV will compete with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100. It will also lock horns with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

Dimension

Tata Punch measures 3,827 mm in length, 1,742 mm in width and 1,615 mm in height. The SUV has a 2,425 mm wheelbase and 187 mm ground clearance. It offers 366 litres of boot storage capacity.

All four doors on the Punch open at a 90-degree angle.

Design

Tata Punch gets a design that is compact and eye-catchy with a muscular appeal. Visually, the car comes with a strong road presence despite its compactness. It gets sleek projector headlamps with The sleek and high-positioned LED daytime running lights are blended perfectly with the signature humanity line. There is a large black grille with a distinctive mesh design at the lower front profile, which gets the fog lamps sitting at each end.

The side profile gets a dual-tone finish with the glass area painted in black and the roof donning a different paint theme. Dual-colour ORVMs, a muscular beltline, black body cladding, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, roof rails, compact LED taillights are other design elements that grab attention. The rear profile delivers a Datsun Redi-Go like vibe, but there is distinctiveness.

Cabin and features

Tata Punch gets a compact cabin with doors that open at 90-degree to allow smooth entry and exit for the occupants. It gets a D-cut multifunction steering wheel with a sporty flat bottom. The analogue-digital instrument cluster, seven-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, iRA connected car technology, four-speaker and two-tweeter comprising audio system, body-coloured accents around AC vents, dual-tone cabin theme increase the visual appeal of Tata Punch's cabin.

Depending on the variant, the cabin of Tata Punch offers functional features for everyday use such as cooled glovebox, infotainment screen, climate control, auto-folding ORVMs, rain-sensing wipers, automatic head lights, four speakers with two tweeters, among other additions.

It also gets upmarket tri-arrow design upholstery. Rear flat door ensures better comfort for rear occupants without cramping leg space. Other features include electrically foldable ORVMs, height-adjustable driver seat, push start-stop button, automatic climate control, leather-wrapped steering and gear shifter, cooled glove box, rear armrest, over 25 utility space, follow me home headlamps etc.

Powertrain

Tata Punch SUV gets a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine with Dyna Pro technology. The engine is available with options of a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT as well. The engine is capable of churning out 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque. There is no diesel engine on offer.

Safety

Tata Punch has received five-star for adult occupant protection and a four-star safety rating for child occupant protection from Global NCAP. It becomes another addition to Tata Motors' portfolio of safe cars. This SUV is based on Tata's ALFA-ARC architecture that provides generous structural rigidity.

Other safety features of the micro SUV include dual airbags, reverse parking camera, front fog lamps with cornering functions, Traction Control Mode, 370 mm water-wading capability, ABS with EBD, Brake Sway Control, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, rear defogger, ISOFIX support etc.