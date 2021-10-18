Tata Punch SUV launched: Highlights

*Tata Punch engine and transmission

Tata Punch is available with a petrol engine option and two transmission choices. There is no diesel on offer.

The 1.2-litre Revotron engine is a capable workhorse and produces 86 Ps while offering 113 Nm of torque. This comes mated to a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT unit.

Tata Punch key specifications Engine Type 1.2-litre Revotron Fuel Petrol Capacity, Cylinders 1199cc, 3 Cylinders Max Power 86Ps @ 6000 rpm Max Torque 113 Nm Drive Modes Eco and City Transmission Type 5-Speed MT/5-Speed AMT

*Tata Punch colour options

Tata Punch with blue and white dual-tone colour option. (HT Auto)

Punch SUV will be offered in multiple colour options. There are seven colour choices for the prospective buyer but it is important to note that not all colours are available across all variants.

Tata Punch colour options Pure White, Grey Adventure White, Grey, Orange, Mist Accomplished White, Grey, Orange, Mist, Bronze Creative Blue, Red, Bronze, Orange, Mist, Grey, White

(Dual Tone)

*Tata Punch dimensions

Much of Tata Punch's success may also depend on its exterior proportions. Having a vehicle that is big enough to look like an SUV and yet compact enough to navigate Indian roads is a fine balancing act.

Tata Punch exterior dimensions (mm) Length 3827 Width 1742 Height 1615 Wheelbase 2445 Boot space 366 litres

Tata Punch SUV is all set for its launch in the Indian car market today with Tata Motors expected to price the vehicle aggressively. The bookings for the Punch had been opened earlier this month and the vehicle could well be targeted at a wide customer base and across big metropolitan cities as well as smaller towns. Tata Motors is banking on Punch to be an instant hit and power sales through the course of the festive season and even beyond.

Punch, thanks to its compact proportions, could be a good option to negotiate congested city roads. If Tata Punch is priced well, it could also be a great option for the budget buyer looking for a vehicle that has the proportions of an SUV. That the vehicle can tackle roads which are less than perfect is another bonus.

Check out live and latest updates from the launch event of Tata Punch SUV here:

*How difficult is it to design a small SUV? “Quite difficult," says Martin Uhlarik.

The Global Head of Design at Tata Motors tells HT Auto that an SUV is like a dress. “It is like a piece of clothing, it has to fit you and protect you. Then, it can communicate, make a statement about the wearer." (Read full interview here)

*Tata Punch variants explained

Punch is offered in four variants, or Personas. The first is called Pure, followed by Adventure, Accomplished and Creative.

Pure is the base variant but it still gets dual airbags, engine start-stop and dual-drive mode, among other highlights.

Adventure gets features like four-inch infotainment screen, steering-mounted controls and central remote locking, among others. (Read here for more variant-based details)

*Tata Punch safety highlight

Punch became the latest Tata passenger vehicle recently when it scored a perfect five in the Global NCAP crash safety tests. (Check out video and full report here)

The Punch comes with several safety features, some of which are first in the segment. It gets Dual Airbags, ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control, Front Fog Lamp with Cornering Function, Child Seat ISOFIX Anchor Points, Perimetric Alarm System, Reverse Parking Camera, Driver & Co-Driver Seat Belt Reminders, Tire Puncture Repair Kit. Its segment-first features include Brake Sway Control.

*Bookings for Tata Punch had been opened for ₹21,000 with a promising response to the vehicle.