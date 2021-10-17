Tata Punch to launch tomorrow: Here's what to expect from the SUV

Tata Punch to launch tomorrow: Here's what to expect from the SUV2 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2021, 11:55 AM IST
Bookings for Tata Punch have already been opened at ₹21,000 while delivers are expected to begin after the official launch.
Tata Punch SUV has also scored a five-star safety rating for adult occupant protection from Global NCAP.
Tata Punch micro SUV is scheduled to be officially launched tomorrow (October 18), days after being unveiled in the country earlier this month. With its smallest SUV Punch, Tata Motors is looking to carve a niche in the SUV space here as there has been a rising preference for SUVs of all shapes and sizes in the country.
Affordable option in SUV segment:
Tata Punch is expected to be an affordable option for budget buyers looking for compact cars in the SUV segment. The micro SUV from Tata Motors is expected to be priced from a starting range of ₹5.50 lakh, going up to ₹7-8 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Within this price range, the SUV has been promised to offer a list of features and safety functions.
The high-riding small SUV is expected to rival the likes of other SUV-ish hatchbacks such as Maruti Ignis, Mahindra KUV100, as well as Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger compact SUVs due to its extremely competitive pricing.
Compact size with ample safety:
Tata Punch comes with a slew of safety features such as Traction Control Mode, 370 mm water-wading capability, ABS with EBD, Brake Sway Control, among others. It comes based on Tata's ALFA-ARC architecture and gets 187 mm ground clearance.
Tata Punch SUV has also scored a five-star safety rating for adult occupant protection and four-star safety rating for child occupant protection from Global NCAP.
Tata Punch packs a punch:
The SUV will feature a 1.2 Revotron engine under the hood with Dynapro Technology churning out 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque. The engine will come mated to a five-speed manual or AMT transmission option. There is no diesel engine consideration yet.
With its compact proportions, Punch can easily be taken in and out of congested spaces and can be a good option for daily city commute.
The SUV is claimed to go from zero to 60 kmph in 6.5 seconds and takes around 16 seconds to reach 100 kmph.
Features galore for comfort and convenience:
Punch from Tata Motors may have compact proportions but it promises a cabin with utmost comfort and convenience. Features such as fully automatic temperature control, adjustable driver seat, auto fold ORVM, steering mounted control, tilt steering and fast USB charger make Punch a lucrative offering in small SUV segment.
Punch offers other features such as one shot down driver window, seven-inch Harman Infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, seven-inch TFT Instrument Cluster and iRA Connected Car Technology.
Multiple colour and variant choices: Choose your Punch
Different customers have different needs and budget, and Tata Punch will be offered in four broad variants and as many as seven monotone colour options as well as dual-tone colour options.
Tata Punch will be made available in four ‘Personas’ - Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. The standard features on all variants will include dual airbags, 15-inch wheels, dual drive mode and engine-start stop, among others.
As for colour options, one can choose from Orcus White, Atomic Orange, Daytona Grey, Meteor Bronze, Calypso Red, Tropical Mist and Tornado Blue. Dual-tone exterior colour options which will be exclusive to the top-end Creative trim.