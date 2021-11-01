Toyota rides on Innova Crysta, Fortuner to clock slim hike in sales in October

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has clocked a marginal year-on-year rise in sales during the first half of the festive season this year. The Japanese carmaker has registered a slim one per cent increase in overall wholesale in October compared to the same month last year. Toyota's Innvoa Crysta MPV and Fortuner SUV continue to draw the carmaker's sales in India.

Toyota sold 12,440 units of its vehicles in October compared to 12,373 units it sold in India in October last year. However, it is a bigger jump if compared to Toyota's month-on-month performance. Toyota sold 3,156 units more than the 9,284 units it did in September this year. It is a rise of nearly 34 per cent compared to the previous month.

"Demand in the market has been robust in the last few months and this can be attributed to various factors besides pent up demand. Customer orders too have been on a constant rise, restoring normalcy in demand trends when compared to pre-Covid times," said V Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (Sales and Strategic Marketing) at Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

"Our cumulative wholesales from January to October has also reported a growth of 78 per cent when compared to sales in the corresponding period last year," Sigamani added.

Besides the flagship models like Toyota Innova Crysta and the Fortuner SUV, the carmaker's premium luxury MPV Vellfire too has been performing exceptionally well, said Sigamani. "The Glanza and the Urban Cruiser are garnering good booking orders and we are working towards immediately catering to the pending orders in these segments," he added.

Toyota's increase in sales, especially the performance of Fortuner SUV, comes at a time when Ford Motor decided to shut its shop in India. It meant the end of the road for Fortuner's ace rival in the segment - Ford Endeavour. Toyota recently launched a new 4X4 variant of its flagship Fortuner Legender SUV. It is expected to further cement its place as the segment leader in the large SUV category.

The Legender was first launched in January this year with a 4X2 diesel variant along with the facelift version of the Fortuner SUV. The 4X4 version of the Fortuner Legender has been priced at ₹42.33 lakh )ex-showroom).