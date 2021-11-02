Taigun turns around Volkswagen's sales performance in October

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director at Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “We are excited with the immense love and wide acceptance that the Taigun has received from all our patrons. Within the first month of launching the Taigun, we have witnessed close to 50% growth in our overall sales volume in the month of October 21 vis-a-vis the same month last year. Considering the high demand for our carlines and with the ongoing industry-wide semiconductor shortage affecting the supply situation, we are working along with our dealer partners towards prioritizing deliveries to our customers. We would like to thank our customers for their trust in the brand Volkswagen, appreciate their patience and continued patronage."

2021 Taigun SUV was launched at a starting price of ₹10.49 lakh (ex showroom). The GT Line of Taigun starts at ₹14.99 lakh (ex showroom), going up to ₹17.49 lakh (ex showroom). It rivals the heavyweights in mid-size SUV segment like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and the newly-launched MG Astor among others.