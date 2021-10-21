MG Astor SUV: What makes it uniquely different from others

MG Astor SUV: What makes it uniquely different from others1 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2021, 06:03 PM IST
MG Astor SUV will compete with rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.
MG Motor India has launched its latest offering Astor SUV in the country this month. Available at a starting price of ₹9.78 lakh (ex-showroom), the MG Astor SUV is the British car brand's fifth car in India. Previously, the car brand has launched models such as Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV and Gloster.
MG has witnessed a massive response with the Astor SUV immediately after its bookings opened on Thursday. The all-new SUV has registered 5,000 units sold out in just 20 minutes. This means the MG SUV has sold out for 2021.
Fresh in the market, MG Astor SUV will lock horns with tough rivals like Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta along with other relatively new products Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.
Here are some key facts about the MG Astor that make it an appealing product and different from others.
Connectivity
Connected cars have been making headlines for quite some time now. MG has been among the frontrunners since its first product launch in India. The Hector SUV was touted as an internet-enabled connected car. Now, the MG Astor too comes with a host of connected features. It has partnered with Jio for IoT services. The car offers real-time connectivity for infotainment, telematics, music streaming etc. The consumers will get a four GB monthly internet pack with Astor SUV, which can be expanded up[ to 14 GB at additional cost.
Artificial Intelligence
If the MG Hector was touted as an ‘Internet inside’ car, then MG Astor SUV comes as an ‘AI inside’ model. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a key aggregator for car brands to make their products unique and appealing. MG too left no stones unturned in making its latest offering in India interesting. The carmaker claims that this feature is a USP of the Astor SUV that is segment-leading.
Car-as-a-platform (CAAP)
Car as a product has become an outdated concept. The carmakers are now focusing on offering cars as a service, cars as a platform to the consumers. In India, the concept is still in the developing phase. MG tried to become a frontrunner in introducing such a module by launching the Astor as car as a platform or CAAP. Under this strategy, the MG Astor comes with on-demand value-added services in segments like utility, security, entertainment, consumer payment etc. The service range is expected to increase further in the coming days.