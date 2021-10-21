Gone in less than 20 minutes! All 5,000 MG Astor SUV units sold out for 2021

Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said, “We are ecstatic about the response we have received from the customers. However, given the global chip crisis that the industry is undergoing, we can only supply a limited number of cars this year. We expect supplies to become better from Q1 next year."

MG Motor had launched the Astor SUV earlier this month at a starting price of ₹9.78 lakh. The Astor SUV takes on mid-size SUV heavyweights like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

MG Astor variants

MG Astor is offered in four variants including Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. There is also a Sharp (O) variant, which sits on top of the lineup, and comes equipped with the advanced driver assistant system (ADAS), which is MG Motor’s autonomous level 2 system.

The Sharp (O) variant will come with the choice of two engines, including the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, mated to a VTI-tech CVT transmission and the 1.3-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine mated to a 6-speed automatic torque converter gearbox. The price of the top-spec trim starts at ₹15.78 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹17.38 lakh (ex-showroom). However, all these prices are introductory.

(For all other variants of MG Astor, check prices and feature list here)

MG Astor ADAS feature highlight

The ADAS feature inside the Astor includes as many as 14 autonomous features, like advanced cruise control, forward collision warning, auto emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure prevention, blind-spot detection, speed assist among others.

Besides the ADAS feature, MG Astor is also the first mid-size SUV in India to offer artificial intelligence (AI) to help incorporate a number of enhanced drive and safety features. Astor has 27 safety features as standard across all variants. This number goes up to 49 at the top end.