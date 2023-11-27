HT Auto
Planning a winter roadtrip? Five mid-size SUVs with largest luggage space

It is that time of the year once again when the air is crisp, the weather is chilly and the holiday season is calling out with its pleasant tunes. If you are someone who loves a road trip, now would be a great time to pack in the family, turn on the ignition and drive away. But what about all the luggage? Packing for a roadtrip in the colder months isn't always a quick job. What about the additional jackets, what of those snow boots, an extra heater and a blanket maybe? We get it, precaution is great but can your mid-size SUV handle the additions to the packaging? Here are five mid-size SUVs in the Indian car market which boast of the largest cargo area:

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 27 Nov 2023, 10:43 AM
1Skoda Kushaq/Volkswagen Taigun

Built on the same platform, both Kushaq and Taigun have the same dimensions which also mean the same cargo space. At 385 litres, the SUVs don't have acres of room but for a small family of three to four, it can still swallow almost everything that needs to be transported for that dream vacation.

2Hyundai Creta/Kia Seltos

The hot boys of the mid-size SUV space, both Creta and Seltos are the champions in the segment and that's mostly due to a number of well-established factors. But while looks and features are often highlighted, it is also important to note that both the Korean models also offers a very respectable 433 litres of cargo area.

3Tata Harrier

The updated Harrier looks like the menacing bully from college who was also great at sports. It sure has character and its diesel engine has decent credentials to take you to that faraway holiday home. With 455 litres of cargo area, it can also ensure that nothing, absolutely nothing, gets left behind.

4Mahindra Scorpio-N

The Scorpio-N is the only option here which also packs in a third-row of seating area. But fold these seats down and there is a very generous 460 litres of boot space.

5MG Astor

The Astor may not have a mammoth road presence but when it comes to actual numbers, it outshines nearly all its rivals. At 488 litres of cargo area, the Astor can fit in bag after bag after bag, and could be a great choice for those wonder trips to the winter wonderland.

