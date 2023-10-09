Five cars with all disc brakes under 15 lakh

Safety has been becoming a prime factor for many consumers while purchasing new cars. While the majority of the mass-market cars available in the Indian market come equipped with disc brakes on the front wheels only, there are some cars that get disc brakes on all four wheels. Having disc brakes on all four wheels certainly enhances the safety quotient of those cars, as the disc brakes are known for better heat dissipation and risk reduction of brake fade. Also, disc brakes are known for stopping vehicles quickly and more effectively, especially at high speeds. Besides that disc brakes are easier to inspect and maintain.

From Maruti Suzuki to Hyundai, several mass-market car manufacturers in India have already started launching their products with disc brakes on all four wheels to enhance the safety quotient of those vehicles. Here are five cars that come equipped with disc brakes on all four wheels and are priced under ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom).