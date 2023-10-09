Five cars with all disc brakes under 15 lakh
Safety has been becoming a prime factor for many consumers while purchasing new cars. While the majority of the mass-market cars available in the Indian market come equipped with disc brakes on the front wheels only, there are some cars that get disc brakes on all four wheels. Having disc brakes on all four wheels certainly enhances the safety quotient of those cars, as the disc brakes are known for better heat dissipation and risk reduction of brake fade. Also, disc brakes are known for stopping vehicles quickly and more effectively, especially at high speeds. Besides that disc brakes are easier to inspect and maintain.
From Maruti Suzuki to Hyundai, several mass-market car manufacturers in India have already started launching their products with disc brakes on all four wheels to enhance the safety quotient of those vehicles. Here are five cars that come equipped with disc brakes on all four wheels and are priced under ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai i20 N Line is the performance-focused sporty iteration of the i20 premium hatchback. The Hyundai i20 N Line comes equipped with disc brakes on all four wheels, which is one of the USPs of this hatchback making the car an appealing proposition. The i20 N Line is available at a pricing range of ₹9.99 lakh - ₹12.46 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Creta is one of the most popular SUVs in India. Since its launch for the first time, this SUV has been able to grab attention of the consumers in India with its design, features and technology on offer. Like its smaller hatchback sibling i20 N Line, the Creta too comes equipped with disc brakes on all four wheels. Pricing of the Hyundai Creta begins from ₹10.87 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a premium SUV sold through the automaker's Nexa retail network. The Grand Vitara comes with an eye-catching design and a host of features. One of the key USPs of this SUV is the availability of disc brakes on all four wheels. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available at a starting price of ₹10.70 lakh (ex-showroom).
MG Motor India has grabbed quite some attention over the last couple of years with its cars that offer a host of advanced technology-aided features. Astor is one of the SUVs from the British car manufacturer that comes with disc brakes on all four wheels and is priced under ₹15 lakh. The MG Astor is available at a starting price of ₹10.81 lakh (ex-showroom).
Kia may be one of the late entrants in the Indian market but it has tasted popularity pretty quickly. Thanks to the Seltos SUV, which was the first car from the South Korean brand to launch in India, Kia has grabbed a sizeable share in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The Seltos comes equipped with disc brakes on all four wheels and its price starts from ₹10.90 lakh (ex-showroom).