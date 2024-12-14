HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Delhi Pollution: Centre Revises Air Pollution Control Plan For Delhi Ncr, Tightens Curbs

Delhi pollution: Centre revises air pollution control plan for Delhi-NCR, tightens curbs

By: PTI
| Updated on: 14 Dec 2024, 15:30 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
A revised plan for tackling winter pollution in Delhi-NCR includes stricter measures such as vehicle restrictions, electric heater provisions for staf
...
Delhi pollution vehicle ban
An updated plan for combating winter pollution in Delhi-NCR includes stronger measures such as vehicle restrictions, electric heaters for employees, and staggered hours for public offices.
Delhi pollution vehicle ban
An updated plan for combating winter pollution in Delhi-NCR includes stronger measures such as vehicle restrictions, electric heaters for employees, and staggered hours for public offices.

The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR air quality has issued a revised plan to tackle winter pollution, asking states to implement stricter measures when the air quality deteriorates and making it mandatory for schools to shift to hybrid learning on days with severe air pollution.

Poor air quality, driven by unfavourable weather conditions, usually persists for long periods during winter, from November to January.

During this time, Delhi frequently enforces restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which categorises air quality into four stages: Stage I (Poor) with AQI between 201 and 300, Stage II (Very Poor) between 301 and 400, Stage III (Severe) between 401 and 450, and Stage IV (Severe Plus) for AQI above 450.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
BatteryCapacity Icon40 kWh Range Icon150 Km
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon39.2 kWh Range Icon452 km
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 19 - 20.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
MG Gloster
Engine Icon1996 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 38.80 - 43.87 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Engine Icon2993 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.64 - 1.84 Cr
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Vehicle emission among key reasons for air pollution, says environment ministry 

According to the revised plan, inter-state buses from NCR states, except those EVs and those running CNG or BS-VI diesel, will not be allowed to enter Delhi under Stage II. This provision earlier came into effect under Stage III.

Resident welfare associations will also be required to provide electric heaters to staff involved in sanitation, gardening, and other services, in addition to security staff, to prevent open burning of biomass or solid waste during winters.

Persons with disabilities are exempt from restrictions imposed on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars in Delhi and the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar under Stage III.

The Delhi government has been directed to ban diesel medium goods vehicles (MGVs) with BS-IV or older standards, except those carrying essential goods or services, within the city under Stage III.

Similarly, non-essential diesel light commercial vehicles (LCVs) of BS-IV or older standards, registered outside Delhi, will not be allowed to enter the city. Previously, such restrictions applied only to BS-III vehicles.

Also Read : Telangana to replace 3,000 diesel buses with EVs in Hyderabad to cut pollution

The panel has also mandated that schools and colleges in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar shift classes up to Class V to hybrid mode (both online and offline) under Stage III. Students and parents will have the option to choose online education wherever it is available.

Under Stage IV, which is invoked when the AQI crosses the 450 mark, schools in Delhi and NCR districts will be required to conduct classes for students from Class VI to IX and XI in the hybrid mode.

The Delhi and NCR state governments have also been directed to stagger timings for public offices and municipal bodies under Stage III. The Centre may decide on similar staggered timings for central government offices in Delhi-NCR.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 14 Dec 2024, 15:30 PM IST
TAGS: emissions pollution delhi pollution

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.