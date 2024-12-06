Telangana to replace 3,000 diesel buses with EVs in Hyderabad to cut pollution

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said his government would replace 3,000 state-run buses in Hyderabad with electric buses over the next two years as part of efforts to reduce pollution in the city.

Speaking at an event organised by the transport department to mark the Congress government's first anniversary, Reddy stated that 90 per cent of the 3,000 Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses operating in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas run on diesel.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Tata Sierra EV 69 kWh 69 kWh 420 Km 420 Km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MG Windsor EV 38 kWh 38 kWh 331 km 331 km ₹ 13.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64kWh 64kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tata Harrier EV 50 kWh 50 kWh 400 Km 400 Km ₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Honda Elevate EV ₹ 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

He emphasised that pollution cannot be controlled if these diesel buses continue to operate, and therefore, the government plans to relocate the diesel buses elsewhere while introducing 3,000 electric buses within two years.

Also Read : BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicle ban in Delhi fully revoked after air quality improves

Reddy also suggested to Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar the implementation of a special scheme for auto-rickshaw owners in Hyderabad to transition to electric autos, with efforts to shift diesel autos outside the city.

Commenting on pollution in other major cities, the CM referred to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's reported remarks that he avoids visiting Delhi due to its severe pollution, which often leads him to catch infections. He wondered "whether Delhi is still a liveable city."

Also Read : Steps to ensure your vehicle emit less to keep pollution down and and help improve air quality

Reddy noted that while Hyderabad fares better than cities like Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata in terms of pollution and infrastructure challenges, pollution levels are rising in the city.

The CM highlighted the state government's 'scrap policy,' which aims to retire vehicles that exceed their lifetime, and announced a 100 per cent exemption from registration fees for electric vehicles.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: