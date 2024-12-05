Delhi pollution: Vehicle emission among key reasons, says environment ministry

Vehicle emission is one of the biggest reasons behind pollution in Delhi. The Ministry of Environment has told the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change during a meeting held on Wednesday. The ministry has also sought suggestions from Parliamentarians to reduce pollution levels in Delhi as the national capital remains under the strict Stage 4 measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for four weeks straight.

The Environment ministry officials met the Standing Committee members to apprise it of the key reasons behind Delhi pollution level. It said that while GRAP Stage 4 measures are in place, the AQI level in Delhi for the last four weeks is actually better than the previous years. It also said that the government is making efforts to promote electric vehicles in the national capital to keep vehicle emission in check. Besides vehicle emission, the officials also said stubble burning in states like Punjab and Haryana is also a big cause behind rising pollution levels.

Delhi pollution: Vehicle ban under GRAP Stage 4

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had enforced the GRAP Stage 4 restrictions from November 8 in Delhi-NCR when the pollution levels peaked at severe plus category. The restrictions put a ban on BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel cars within the national capital, besides restricting movement of other vehicles too. The restrictions are still in place despite the AQI improving in the last couple of days as the Supreme Court refused to relax the measures. It is expected that the top court may take a decision today on whether GRAP Stage 4 measures will continue in Delhi.

Also Read : BS-3 petrol, BS-4 diesel car ban lifted in Delhi, but with a rider

Delhi pollution: Hefty penalty on violating vehicle ban

Violating the GRAP Stage 4 norms by plying BS-3 petrol or BS-4 diesel cars could lead to a traffic fine of ₹20,000. Overage vehicles, which include petrol cars older than 15 years or diesel cars over 10 years, are being impounded. Vehicles plying without a valid PUC certificate will also be fined ₹10,000.

Delhi adds 25 new EV charging stations

The Delhi government continues to push for more electric vehicles in the national capital. The state government has earmarked a provision of ₹140 crore in the revised estimates against the budget estimates for 2024-25 of 30 crore to implement its new Electric Vehicle Policy.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated 25 low-cost EV charging stations in the national capital on Wednesday. Delhi now has around 2,400 EV charging points across the city. With nearly 12 per cent of all vehicles sold in Delhi being EVs, the national capital has the highest density of electric vehicles among all cities in the country.

