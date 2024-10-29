Kunal Kamra takes a dig at Ola Electric again, urges Nitin Gadkari to step in

Standup comedian Kunal Kamra has again taken a shot at Ola Electric. The comedian pointed out the piling up of Ola Electric scooters outside what appeared to be an Ola store in his latest post. Also, taking one step further, he has urged the Union Minister of Roadways, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari to intervene. This came days after Kamra and Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal had a heated conversation on X when the comedian pointed out the piling up of Ola Electric scooters outside what appeared to be an Ola store.

In his post, Kamra highlighted the plight of Indian consumers who purchased Ola Electric scooters and urged the government to intervene to resolve this. He also criticised the lack of accountability of the electric scooter manufacturer, headed by Aggarwal, with whom the comedian had an ugly virtual spat a few days back.

Kamra's post was triggered by a complaint on X from Rangraj Nagar in Solapur, which shows several Ola electric scooters were parked in poor condition. The user expressed outrage over the absence of qualified engineers or technicians at the site. “Minister @nitin_gadkari please look at the plight of Indian customers, their voices aren’t heard. They can’t get to work. They are taking bad loans to solve an issue that is primarily Ola’s responsibility… When will government agencies intervene?" Kamra wrote on his X account while sharing the original post.

Ola Electric is the top-selling electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India with a range of electric scooters on sale. However, Ola Electric may also be the one EV brand with the maximum number of complaints from customers. The company has been under the spotlight ever since it commenced operations in the country in 2017. While the company had initially disrupted the electric vehicle industry with its S1 range of electric scooters, it is now seeing a backlash from customers for the poor service quality as well as glitchy products. Recently, Aggarwal's rift on X with the stand-up comedian brought the issue to the limelight again.

Ola Electric under scanner

In the recent few days, Ola Electric has grabbed a lot of attention for all the wrong reasons. While Ola Electric CEO's spat with the standup comedian became a major highlight among the netizens, the company received a show-cause notice from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) after nearly 10,000 consumer complaints were received against the electric two-wheeler maker on the National Consumer Helpline in a year starting from September 1 of 2023.

As per the CCPA, the range of complaints against Ola Electric goes from faulty vehicles, poor service quality, unfair trade practices and misleading advertisements to ineffective customer service.

