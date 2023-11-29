Check out Ola Electric's new electric bikes

Ola Electric is also working on electric motorcycles.
As of now, there is no confirmed timeline for the launch of the new electric motorcycles.
The electric two-wheeler manufacturer showcased four concept motorcycles.
There is Diamondhead, Roadster, Adventure and Cruiser.
All motorcycles get a very radical design language.
The electric motorcycles have been designed and developed in India.
They will be built at the manufacturer’s Ola FutureFactory in Tamil Nadu.
All four concepts use the battery as a stressed member along with the motor
Power and range figures remain under wraps for now and will be revealed closer to when the production versions appear.