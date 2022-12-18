BMW Motorrad India eyes double-digit growth next year

Two-wheeler manufacturer BMW Motorrad India eyes double-digit sales growth in India next year while being bullish about the long-term growth prospects in the country. This year, the company looks to cross 7,000-unit sales mark with sales volume this year till November having already crossed the 6,000-unit mark, witnessing a growth of around 40 per cent when compared to the same period in the previous year when it sold 5,191 units.

This year also marks BMW Motorrad India first time entering the top ten markets for the brand globally. India is now the second largest market in the Asia Pacific region for the company. "Globally it is in the top ten. This year India has made it for the first time to the top ten markets. So it reflects how important the country is from a BMW perspective," BMW Motorrad Head of Region Asia, China, Pacific & Africa Markus Mueller-Zambre told PTI.

When asked if the company would be able to achieve double-digit volume growth in 2023, Mueller-Zambre said, “I am absolutely certain of that."

In order to keep the growth momentum on, the company has realigned its strategy a bit. "We would like to deliver authentic brand promise to our customers in a holistic way and we might see double digit growth next year like we saw this year," Mueller-Zambre said.

Highlighting the company's growth over years, Mueller-Zambre noted that the company has gone from from selling around 200 units in 2016 to the cusp of crossing the 7,000 unit sales mark a year. "We are pushing the business to a level where we think anything is possible now...The Indian market has completely surprised us," he added.

Next, the company is planning to launch electric vehicles soon and explore the market in this segment. However, more details and launch timelines are yet to be known.

