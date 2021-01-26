Bajaj Auto was the top two-wheeler exporter in India during April-December 2020 period with 12,36,617 units shipped to overseas market. With this, the homegrown two-wheeler major has recorded a 12.8% YoY decline in exports, as compared to 14,18,764 units registered in the same period in 2019. The automaker grabbed 56.93% market share in the April-December 2020, marking 4.11% growth, as compared to 52.82% in the same period in 2019.

(Also Read: 2021 KTM 890 Duke breaks cover: All you need to know)

Another homegrown two-wheeler major TVS Motor held the second position in the same period with 4,79,941 units shipped, as compared to 5,15,317 units exported in the corresponding period in 2019. TVS grabbed 22.10% market share of the total export numbers in the last calendar year.

Bajaj and TVS control nearly 80% of the total two-wheeler exports from India. Bajaj has a strong export market across Africa and European countries.

(Also Read: Suzuki Access 125 becomes costlier. Here are the new prices)

Honda and Hero MotoCorp, the usual top two position holders in terms of domestic two-wheeler sales in India held third and fourth position respectively. The two companies exported 1,39,725 units and 1,14,751 units respectively during the first three-quarters of FY21, grabbing a market share of 6.43% and 5.28% respectively.

The overall two-wheeler export from India witnessed a 19.1% YoY decline at 21,92,015 units during the corresponding period, as compared to 26,85,802 units shipped in the same period of 2019. As it appears, the top 10 models exported from India contributed nearly 68% of the overall two-wheeler shipment to overseas markets. Interestingly, while India is a major market for the scooters, the top-10 exported two-wheelers list doesn’t include a single scooter.

The data also shows that 100cc motorcycles such as the Boxer (600,908 units) and Star City (174,247 units) models dominate the two-wheeler export from India. Another interesting point is that neither Hero MotoCorp, nor Honda has a single model in the top 10 list. Bajaj Auto has the lion’s share of the list with 6 models, followed by TVS and Yamaha with 3 and 1 models respectively.