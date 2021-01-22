2021 KTM 890 Duke breaks cover: All you need to know

KTM has revealed the updated 2021 Duke 890 motorcycle which comes out as a successor to the discontinued 790 Duke. The latter was taken down due to the implementation of the latest Euro 5/BS 6 emission norms.

Powering the new 890 Duke is the latest Euro 5/ BS 6-compliant 889 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled LC8c powertrain which is also found on the 890 Duke R. While the same engine has been tuned to produce 121 PS in the 890 Duke R, in the standard 890 Duke, it churns out slightly lower 115 PS and 92 Nm of peak torque. In comparison to its predecessor, it is 10 PS and 5 Nm in excess. The Austrian automaker claims that the engine gets 20% more rotating mass which provides better cornering stability as well as engine refinement.

While the peak power has increased, the overall weight at 169 kg remains the same in comparison to its predecessor. More power has improved the overall power-to-weight ratio on the 890 Duke. For the record, the 790 Duke had a 0-100 kmph timing of just a little over 3 seconds and the 890 will likely be even quicker.

The 890 Duke's frugal power is controlled by the set of modern rider aids and electronics such as 6D IMU assisted lean angle sensor, nine-level traction control system and riding modes (Rain, Street and Sport). Some optional bits on the bike include Track mode and Up/Down quickshifter.

The new 890 Duke comes with the same chromium-Molybdenum steel frame and aluminium subframe as found on the 890 Duke R. The front suspension kit (43mm WP Apex front forks) has seen an upgrade as the rear monoshock unit remains the same as the 790 Duke. The company says that the braking setup has been improved too and the bike also has switched to Continental ContiRoad tyres from the Maxxis tyres.

As far as the India launch goes, the new 890 Duke is expected to hit the Indian roads later this year. It may be priced somewhere around ₹8 lakh to ₹9 lakh (ex-showroom).