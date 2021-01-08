Bajaj Auto hikes prices of KTM, Husqvarna motorcycles by up to 4,485

Bajaj Auto has announced a price hike on the entire range of KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles. The new prices have come into effect from January 4, 2021. The latest price hike on KTM motorcycles ranges from ₹1,466 and stretches up to ₹4,885. Also, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250 have become costlier by ₹2,816 and ₹2,818, respectively.

The KTM 390 Adventure motorcycle has received the highest price increment of ₹4,485, the ADV now stands at a price tag of ₹3.10 lakh. For the record, this is the second increment for the bike in the last three months. The RC 125 sports bike which is the smallest faired motorcycle from the brand has received the lowest price hike - ₹1,496. The bike now retails at a price tag of ₹1.63 lakh.

The naked counterparts of the KTM RC series - 125 Duke and 200 Duke have now become costlier by ₹1,497 and ₹2,576, respectively. Also, the 250 Duke have received a price hike of ₹3,192.

Refer to the table below for a complete updated price list of all KTM and Husqvarna.

KTM models:

125 Duke - ₹151,507,

200 Duke - ₹181,536,

250 Duke - ₹217,402,

390 Duke - ₹270,554,

RC 125 - ₹162,566,

RC 200 - ₹204,096,

RC 390 - ₹260,723,

250 Adventure - ₹251,923,

390 Adventure - ₹310,365

Husqvarna models:

Svartpilen 250 - ₹189,568,

Vitpilen 250 - ₹189,952

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.