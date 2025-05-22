Copyright © HT Media Limited
Bajaj Auto takes charge of rebuilding KTM

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 22 May 2025, 12:17 PM
  • Bajaj Auto Limited intends to take majority control of KTM, signaling a shift from minority investor to active leader. The acquisition aims to strengthen KTM's operations and growth, backed by an €800 million funding package for financial restructuring and innovation.
Bajaj Auto Limited plans to acquire majority control of KTM through its subsidiary, pending regulatory approvals
In a decisive move that reflects its long-term vision and partnership strategy, Bajaj Auto Limited has announced its intent to take over majority control of the iconic Austrian motorcycle brand KTM. This plan, being routed through its fully owned subsidiary Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV (BAIHBV), is pending necessary regulatory clearances.

KTM, known for its dominance in the premium and sports bike segments, has been a longstanding partner of Bajaj. The acquisition signals Bajaj’s growing ambition in the high-performance motorcycle space and its confidence in KTM’s global appeal.

From Silent Partner to Strategic Leader

Historically, Bajaj has been a minority investor in KTM, playing a relatively quiet role in the brand’s global strategy. However, with this planned acquisition, the Indian auto major is set to move from the sidelines to the driver’s seat. The move will position Bajaj as the majority shareholder in KTM, transforming its influence from passive investor to active leader.

Bajaj has already played a pivotal role in KTM’s growth through a joint development program based in India. This collaboration has resulted in successful local manufacturing, domestic sales, and exports to more than 80 international markets. The acquisition is expected to further fuel KTM’s growth trajectory under Bajaj’s leadership.

€800 Million Lifeline for KTM’s Revival

In tandem with the ownership shift, BAIHBV has secured a significant €800 million debt funding package to support KTM’s ongoing financial restructuring. This capital infusion is intended to pay off approved dues as part of a court-sanctioned plan in Austria and to revive the company’s operations and liquidity cycle.

Out of the total amount, €200 million has already been injected into KTM, with the remaining €600 million now being disbursed. The funding will provide KTM with the necessary financial stability to continue operations and invest in future growth.

A New Chapter in Global Motorcycling

As Bajaj Auto moves to take control of KTM, the company sets the stage for a new era of innovation and expansion. The move underlines Bajaj’s commitment to becoming a formidable force in the global premium motorcycle market.

First Published Date: 22 May 2025, 12:17 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Auto KTM
