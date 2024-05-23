Check out KTM 250 Duke's new colour scheme

The new colour scheme of the KTM 250 Duke is called Atlantic Blue.
The colour scheme is already available on the KTM 390 Duke
Apart from the new colour, there are no changes to the motorcycle.
The 250 Duke is priced at ₹2.40 lakh ex-showroom.
The new colour scheme gets a dark blue shade on the front fenders, headlamp shroud, top section of the fuel tank, side panels and fuel tank extensions.
The alloy wheels are finished in KTM's iconic orange colour scheme just like they are on Ceramic White colour.
But the frame is finished in black, again just like the Ceramic White colour scheme.
It continues to come with a 249 cc, liquid-cooled engine that has been developed from the ground-up.
It puts out 30.57 bhp and 25 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with a quickshifter.